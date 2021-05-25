Georgi: Belonging is a gift

Have you ever stepped into a space and just knew you were meant to be there? It felt so warm, natural and right. That is what belonging is, and how it feels. So many times, throughout our lives, we have opportunities to not only be in these types of spaces but to create these types of spaces. However, there are many times when some just don’t have these opportunities, and it leaves you in a space of feeling like you are outside looking in.

As a community, we need to think about how we not just create one space, but many for people throughout our community to connect with one another and share the gifts we all have to offer. We need to recognize life was not meant for us to be alone, but for our connections to be the bridges, supports and, most importantly, the hubs we all need. You see, we need those we can celebrate successes and milestones with, those we can ask for help and those who can sometimes just sit with us in the hard or sad moments we all must face at one time or another.

Think of how our community could shift if we could nurture the gifts we all inherently have, just like we would as children discover who they are and begin turning into little people with personalities. What if we took time, intentional time, away from the busy and all the work to really notice those we are interacting with. Taking time to listen beyond the surface and routine answers and get to the heart. You see, the heart is where the connection is built and sustained, and where we must focus. Let's take time in the days ahead to not only connect, but really help each person feel like they have a space where they truly belong.

Kara Georgi, of Auburn, is the mother of two children. In addition, she is the co-chair of the Alliance National Parent Partnership Council, is on the Parent Leadership Team for the state Office of Children and Family Services, is a trainer of the community cafe approach and is a certified trainer in the Protective Factors Framework. She is also recognized as a tier-two state Parenting Education Partnership parenting educator.

