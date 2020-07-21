Georgi: During COVID-19, families need flexibility

You see, change is hard, and there is so much unknown ahead, and we all just crave a sense of solidness and known. We crave what the normal routines included, and we miss those interactions and moments that just bring warmth and comfort to our hearts. As we approach tomorrow and the weeks and months ahead, let's all think of what is one small but significant thing we could do for a family. Maybe we call to just check in, drop off a surprise for a friend or their kids, or do some random act of kindness to build connection and remind everyone we will get through this. Let’s be resilient, but most importantly, let’s work in partnership with one another to not just plan and focus on the individuals, but focus on the families that make up our community. Let’s think on what services, supports and connections we all need. Let’s not forget the treasure family units are, and how hard the decisions, plans and just being is on a day-to-day basis. Something as simple as a grocery store pickup can be hard when you are juggling kiddos and your daily responsibilities. It is almost like we are all back to having infants and needing that diaper bag, but instead now it’s the mask, hand sanitizer, wipes, snacks and drinks. Families are figuring it out, but sometimes it’s just plain hard and challenges arise. We all need to think on what those could be and how we can be there to support each other, and take steps to build a community that supports families as we begin to reopen more.