Georgi: During COVID-19, families need flexibility

Time and space are things that are taking on new meanings as families try to juggle all their responsibilities. We are all learning how precious time is and realizing how quickly our lives can change due to COVID-19. The pandemic is also teaching us that space is needed to keep us all safe. And as we reopen and start trying to find our way back to what was our normal, there are things I encourage families, businesses, providers and just overall communities to think about.
You see, we all are busy making plans and putting out diagrams, stickers, arrows and more. We are forgetting, though, that as we reopen to families and the community, it is hard to separate them. For example, think of the well child visits many of our kids will be having and how offices need to limit the number of people. For some families, they do not have the flexibility to leave other kids at home, and thus a plan has to be thought of for that situation. Another possibility is the parent has an appointment and there is no option for child care, thus they need to bring their children.
This isn’t to criticize or shame anyone, as we are all simply doing the best we can in a situation we have never been in. However, we need to think of the pressure families are under with protecting themselves, their kids, trying to find a sense of balance and normalcy. It is a lot, and so as these barriers arise, I encourage us to not get so focused on the individuals that we lose sight of families as units. Now more than ever, we all have to be flexible. We all have to have each other’s backs and support.
You see, change is hard, and there is so much unknown ahead, and we all just crave a sense of solidness and known. We crave what the normal routines included, and we miss those interactions and moments that just bring warmth and comfort to our hearts. As we approach tomorrow and the weeks and months ahead, let's all think of what is one small but significant thing we could do for a family. Maybe we call to just check in, drop off a surprise for a friend or their kids, or do some random act of kindness to build connection and remind everyone we will get through this. Let’s be resilient, but most importantly, let’s work in partnership with one another to not just plan and focus on the individuals, but focus on the families that make up our community. Let’s think on what services, supports and connections we all need. Let’s not forget the treasure family units are, and how hard the decisions, plans and just being is on a day-to-day basis. Something as simple as a grocery store pickup can be hard when you are juggling kiddos and your daily responsibilities. It is almost like we are all back to having infants and needing that diaper bag, but instead now it’s the mask, hand sanitizer, wipes, snacks and drinks. Families are figuring it out, but sometimes it’s just plain hard and challenges arise. We all need to think on what those could be and how we can be there to support each other, and take steps to build a community that supports families as we begin to reopen more.
Kara Georgi, of Auburn, is the mother of two children. In addition, she is the co-chair of the Alliance National Parent Partnership Council, is on the Parent Leadership Team for the state Office of Children and Family Services, is a trainer of the community cafe approach and is a certified trainer in the Protective Factors Framework. She is also recognized as a tier-two state Parenting Education Partnership parenting educator.
