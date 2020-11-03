Georgi: Finding the joy and building a routine amid chaos

You see, tomorrow is not promised to any of us. None of us want to think about that, but we need to realize just how precious each and every moment of every day is. What do we want our memories from the pandemic to be? What do you want your children’s memories to be? What is the legacy you are building with each moment you are awake? You see, it isn’t the stuff that can fill up our time that will be remembered. It is the present our presence provides. It is the gift of our human connection with one another. So, while all the uncertainty, fear and unknown are taking us into this holiday season, let's find the certainty in our gratitude and take this time to really leave a lasting present with our presence to those we love and care about.