Georgi: Finding the joy and building a routine amid chaos

The pandemic continues to bring chaos, uncertainty and even fear into so many of our lives. It is now not just your everyday parenting but a cautioning to our children about so many things. Oftentimes it's hard for us to understand it all, and yet as adults we have to try to help our littles understand the realities our community is facing. It has had so many of us deep or lost in thought about when it will end.
As much as we all wish we knew when life will return to whatever our pre-pandemic normal was, we just don’t know. What can we do for our kids, or even for ourselves? We can start to find a routine and build a normal amidst the chaos. Yes, any day could change, or things may happen, but where we can and while we can, we can start to find ways to build certainties amongst all of this. It can be little things that add to your routine, or give you one.
Think about your day and what the knowns are. There are just certain things we all do, even if it is simply meals. Start there and think how can we build joy, gratitude or even happiness into the frame that makes up our day. Maybe it's family movie nights every Friday, dance parties after work and school are done for the day, or just quiet moments before bed when you take note of a few things you can be grateful for. It doesn’t have to be extravagant or even costly. It could simply be the gift of time, and really being with those you love the most.
You see, tomorrow is not promised to any of us. None of us want to think about that, but we need to realize just how precious each and every moment of every day is. What do we want our memories from the pandemic to be? What do you want your children’s memories to be? What is the legacy you are building with each moment you are awake? You see, it isn’t the stuff that can fill up our time that will be remembered. It is the present our presence provides. It is the gift of our human connection with one another. So, while all the uncertainty, fear and unknown are taking us into this holiday season, let's find the certainty in our gratitude and take this time to really leave a lasting present with our presence to those we love and care about.
Different is hard, but different can also make us stronger. Maybe this is our chance to bring back real happiness and joy, or just maybe this is our chance to show up in a way we haven’t been able to.
Kara Georgi, of Auburn, is the mother of two children. In addition, she is the co-chair of the Alliance National Parent Partnership Council, is on the Parent Leadership Team for the state Office of Children and Family Services, is a trainer of the community cafe approach and is a certified trainer in the Protective Factors Framework. She is also recognized as a tier-two state Parenting Education Partnership parenting educator.
