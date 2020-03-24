Georgi: In times like these, you are enough

We are entering into our second week of the kids being home and trying to find a way to keep up with life, which is working from home for many of us, while teaching them. It’s a lot. Thankfully, schools have found some creative ways to not only keep connected but to give us some tools as we think about what will education look like for our kids. I have heard so many friends and people trying to figure out the right schedule, which activity to plug their children into, and so much more. It got me thinking about back to my children’s early years.
You see, back when our kids were babies, they completely relied on us. They needed us to care for their well-being and to teach and reach their milestones. We all approach this with the skills and knowledge we have, while of course hearing ideas from all those around us. Yet somehow, we found a way to help our kids reach those moments in the timing that was right for them. We were enough. We knew our children’s cues and mannerisms. We knew how to engage them and get that special smile. We know it now, too.
We are being given a chance to teach our kids where they are at and work on keeping their skills going. We also get to teach them some of those real-life skills that are hard to squeeze into the busy schedules we all once knew. We can teach sewing, meal planning, prep and more. There is no one handbook or set of ideas for these times, but there is your heart as a parent. You know whether your child just needs time to play and build with Legos, or just to go outside and take the day looking for signs of spring. You see, in all those moments, our kids are learning. It may not be the school curriculum, but it is taking everyday moments and turning them into lifelong learning.
We are all in these moments learning together, and it's OK to have the moments where it's crazy and nuts. Our new little co-workers will see learning has its challenges and highlights. From watching our community posts and hearing from friends, I think our kids are going to realize some of the most important lessons we all need for life: kindness, compassion, appreciation and thankfulness. We are being forced to see the human element of life. The importance of the choices we make and realizing this world is a much bigger place than many of us may have realized. However, we are also more connected than we ever have been, and to get through these hard days we must support, care and love one another in a way that lets us see the light of hope even if now it seems distant. We need to remind ourselves we are enough, and we all are being made more resilient in this process.
Kara Georgi, of Auburn, is the mother of two children. In addition, she is the co-chair of the Alliance National Parent Partnership Council, is on the Parent Leadership Team for the state Office of Children and Family Services, is a trainer of the community cafe approach and is a certified trainer in the Protective Factors Framework. She is also recognized as a tier-two state Parenting Education Partnership parenting educator.
