Georgi: It's been a year — thank you

I can hardly believe our life has been on this different path for a year now. So much changed so quickly, and those days of get-togethers, laughter, sports games and fun all seem so far away. I recently talked to a family and I love how they describe the passing of time as “blursday." It got me thinking in that moment about how life can go from these intentional special moments to blurs, and what we as families can do to make the days stand out and strong.

You see, while we might not remember every day, we do remember many by the things that happen, especially when those are positive. Think about the last time you got a note card or thank you card in the mail. For many of us, it may have been some time. It got me thinking about all those pictures my kiddos draw or things they create, and how maybe popping one or two in an envelope and sending it off to a family member or friend might make a big difference for them. That's the magic of getting mail. We don’t always know when and if we will get something, but when we do and it is a sweet note or picture, it brings us a smile and reminds us of the power of connection.