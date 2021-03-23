Georgi: It's been a year — thank you

I can hardly believe our life has been on this different path for a year now. So much changed so quickly, and those days of get-togethers, laughter, sports games and fun all seem so far away. I recently talked to a family and I love how they describe the passing of time as “blursday." It got me thinking in that moment about how life can go from these intentional special moments to blurs, and what we as families can do to make the days stand out and strong.
You see, while we might not remember every day, we do remember many by the things that happen, especially when those are positive. Think about the last time you got a note card or thank you card in the mail. For many of us, it may have been some time. It got me thinking about all those pictures my kiddos draw or things they create, and how maybe popping one or two in an envelope and sending it off to a family member or friend might make a big difference for them. That's the magic of getting mail. We don’t always know when and if we will get something, but when we do and it is a sweet note or picture, it brings us a smile and reminds us of the power of connection.
While many of us have been distant and missing those we love the most, we have been learning. We might not realize how much we are all learning about ourselves and what makes us tick, but also what picks us up and really fills us with joy. We also have been learning that there really is purpose behind all that we do and each act we make. Let’s start trying to show that journey and learning by taking time to note the lessons we have learned. Writing these ideas down for ourselves, our children, our grandchildren or, maybe even a hundred years from now, a family looking for some inspiration.
One of the most powerful things we can all note is how those of us have stepped up or out to really come together as a community. You see, many have taken on different acts to make this time easier or even more manageable, but when was the last time they heard a "thank you"? Not just a thanks for all you are doing, but "thank you" for being there for our community. "Thank you" for staying the course even with no road map on how to move forward or knowing when this would all turn to a distant memory. When was the last time you thanked your family for their flexibility in school and work from home, or even given yourself that space of appreciation for how you have shown up? Two simple yet powerful words: "thank you."
I challenge us all to find a few moments each day to show our appreciation and gratitude as we mark off this milestone, so one day when we look back, the memories will be filled with grateful hearts appreciating the community we have leaned on, and how we have shown up the best we can as we all traveled such an unpredictable time.
Kara Georgi, of Auburn, is the mother of two children. In addition, she is the co-chair of the Alliance National Parent Partnership Council, is on the Parent Leadership Team for the state Office of Children and Family Services, is a trainer of the community cafe approach and is a certified trainer in the Protective Factors Framework. She is also recognized as a tier-two state Parenting Education Partnership parenting educator.