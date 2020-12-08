Georgi: 'Kasserian ingera' (and how are the children?)

“Kasserian ingera” is a Masai greeting, and when asked, the response is typically, “the children are all well.” As we are in the holiday season this year, my hope is that we will keep our focus here and think how are we keeping the children in our community well. You see, wellness is something that is even more critical during this time due to the rising cases of COVID-19, the stress of all that is changing and happening, and just how we are as we are raising our family.
When you think about wellness you automatically think of what can you do personally, but have you thought of what you could do for others so they can be well? It's doing what we need to in order to keep everyone healthy, like washing our hands, but it can be more. It can be checking in on someone to say hello and give them a break from their busy schedules. It could be offering a service or support. You see, when people are going through hard times or challenges, we almost wait for them to be extreme and need a mandated report. What if our community chose to be different? What if we became a community of mandated supporters?
It could be little small actions we take or do, like letting the mom juggling a child or multiple children check out before you, or pointing out a dropped toy or clothing item. It might be complimenting a family juggling it all this holiday season and just saying you see them and how they are showing up the best they can. It could also be working with our community to help families in need this time of year with anything from clothes to food or gifts.
As employers, think about your employees juggling their family while working remotely, or those who have had to make unique arrangements so they can show up out in the field. Say "thank you" and acknowledge what they are doing. Find ways to point out the good things they are doing in their work. Celebrate with them over the successes you have had this year despite COVID-19. Maybe it is doing a virtual holiday celebration where your office can meet each other’s families and have a few minutes together playing a game, singing a song, doing a holiday dance or even just sharing the biggest non-material gifts they have found this year.
As families, we can look to see how we approach this season. We can think about what is most important for our family. We can really look to see how we are there for our kids, even our teens and preteens. We can look to see how we can bring in the laughter, silly and fun. We can find a space where we get to see sparkle in each other’s eyes by reading that bedtime story, playing that game, asking about that social interaction, creating some piece of art. You see, while the holidays will be different and our children will possibly remember that, let the difference be how we showed up. Our children will remember the time. It is then that when we ask “and how are the children?” we can respond, “the children are all well.”
Kara Georgi, of Auburn, is the mother of two children. In addition, she is the co-chair of the Alliance National Parent Partnership Council, is on the Parent Leadership Team for the state Office of Children and Family Services, is a trainer of the community cafe approach and is a certified trainer in the Protective Factors Framework. She is also recognized as a tier-two state Parenting Education Partnership parenting educator.
