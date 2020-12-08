Georgi: 'Kasserian ingera' (and how are the children?)

“Kasserian ingera” is a Masai greeting, and when asked, the response is typically, “the children are all well.” As we are in the holiday season this year, my hope is that we will keep our focus here and think how are we keeping the children in our community well. You see, wellness is something that is even more critical during this time due to the rising cases of COVID-19, the stress of all that is changing and happening, and just how we are as we are raising our family.

When you think about wellness you automatically think of what can you do personally, but have you thought of what you could do for others so they can be well? It's doing what we need to in order to keep everyone healthy, like washing our hands, but it can be more. It can be checking in on someone to say hello and give them a break from their busy schedules. It could be offering a service or support. You see, when people are going through hard times or challenges, we almost wait for them to be extreme and need a mandated report. What if our community chose to be different? What if we became a community of mandated supporters?