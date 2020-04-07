Georgi: Keeping the joy while building resilience

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-589-5105 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As we all begin another week of staying in, our little ones are beginning to probably see less of the fun and novelty of the world shifting. They want to see their friends and they want to be able to go out and do what we all would previously call “normal.” Now, we are in a new normal, and it seems we are going to be here longer than planned. The bigger questions are: How do we help our children really adapt, and how do we keep things interesting?

What is neat about kids is that to them, a break from the routine is interesting and fun. It could be something like eating dinner for breakfast and breakfast for dinner, or having a picnic in the middle of one of the floors of your house. Maybe you look up to see what celebration today is (most days have some sort of silly connection) and then you celebrate it. At the end of the day, think back to what brought you joy when you were a child (a favorite movie, a game, a silly song.) Thankfully, with technology and our memories, we can try to recreate that. I have even seen some families go back to game nights, or turning their houses into forts with the furniture, blankets and towels they have.