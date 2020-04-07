Georgi: Keeping the joy while building resilience

As we all begin another week of staying in, our little ones are beginning to probably see less of the fun and novelty of the world shifting. They want to see their friends and they want to be able to go out and do what we all would previously call “normal.” Now, we are in a new normal, and it seems we are going to be here longer than planned. The bigger questions are: How do we help our children really adapt, and how do we keep things interesting?
What is neat about kids is that to them, a break from the routine is interesting and fun. It could be something like eating dinner for breakfast and breakfast for dinner, or having a picnic in the middle of one of the floors of your house. Maybe you look up to see what celebration today is (most days have some sort of silly connection) and then you celebrate it. At the end of the day, think back to what brought you joy when you were a child (a favorite movie, a game, a silly song.) Thankfully, with technology and our memories, we can try to recreate that. I have even seen some families go back to game nights, or turning their houses into forts with the furniture, blankets and towels they have.
These activities got me thinking about our current situation and how maybe this is a time to slow down and let our imaginations fire up with big ideas beyond what is on our to-do lists and the projects we complete to keep the ball rolling. Maybe this is an opportunity to remind us of the creativity we all have, and that it's not the stuff around us that counts, but the people. It is an opportunity to realize the smiles we share, and the hugs and warmth we used to enjoy really are where the magic of life is.
You see, at the end of the day, we all have to keep moving with life even as we are stuck at home. There are still meals to be cooked, dishes to be washed, laundry and even just cleaning. Find ways to turn the heaviness of these tasks into fun, too. Play basketball getting the laundry into the washing machine, let your kids plan and maybe even cook a meal with your support, or clean the house while you are having a dance party. It’s in doing our usual in an unusual way where we can keep the laughter strong and let this time be about building some powerful memories of how we stayed resilient.
Kara Georgi, of Auburn, is the mother of two children. In addition, she is the co-chair of the Alliance National Parent Partnership Council, is on the Parent Leadership Team for the state Office of Children and Family Services, is a trainer of the community cafe approach and is a certified trainer in the Protective Factors Framework. She is also recognized as a tier-two state Parenting Education Partnership parenting educator.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!