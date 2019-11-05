As a parent, one of the biggest things you are concerned about daily is your child’s well-being. We all strive to provide the “best” for our children, but it can become a lot as life is playing out at the same time. Sometimes, in those moments, we need to be able to rely on the other families and connections in our community to be there as backup. It can be hard to ask for help, and so for me I have started to look at it as an opportunity to look at my relationships beyond my immediate family. Who am I talking with as I wait to pick my children up from school, or who might I have visited with while I was waiting for my child at one of their extracurricular activities? It's not to say we would ask every single one of these people, but they are natural supports, and as families we really need one another. We need the places we are in and go to be places free from judgement and ready to connect us with the right supports. It is by doing this that we will really be talking about how to support and strengthen families as a whole instead of just looking at individuals.
As I think of families, I also think of a resource that I have been seeing a lot on social media and in the community. It's about becoming a foster parent. Right now, I bet an image or thought immediately hit you, but I want to challenge all of you reading this to take a pause and think about this. We as a society are seeing children suffer more socially and emotionally than ever before. Fingers are pointing in all directions, and there are no easy answers or solutions; however, we can start to look at the services our community has in a new way. What if the families helped support one another through life’s challenging moments?
Maybe a family had a large, unexpected change happen and, try as they might, they just can’t do what they used to. Yet they watch as others around them seem to navigate life smoothly and with ease. Imagine if we looked at foster parents as being resource parents. Parents there to support other parents and people who could help connect resources and people in effective and concrete ways. Too often we automatically think of foster parents as taking children instead of being a support — someone who knows systems that families need and can be someone who can just really get it. Imagine if they could work with the family and not just a child. Imagine if the parents could talk about what would best support the child. Imagine if those parents then had each other.
I am not saying we should all place our children in care or place them only during the child’s challenging moments. You see, that is where the most learning and growth for both the child and us as parents happens. I am saying, though, there are times where more is needed, or as parents, we need to do things to put us in a better place to support our children. As a mom myself, it would crush me to be separated from either of my children, but I also know their well-being is of the utmost importance to me. As one mom friend named Sandra recently said, “There is no shame or embarrassment in asking for help, but there is strength and courage in asking for what you feel your family needs to thrive.” Think of what could be if you decided to be a foster family, but also think of what could be if there was a foster family available for you should life ever place you in that moment.