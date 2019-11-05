* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Kara Georgi, of Auburn, is the mother of two children and a contributing writer. In addition, she is the co-chair of the Alliance National Parent Partnership Council, is on the Parent Leadership Team for the state Office of Children and Family Services, is a trainer of the community cafe approach and is a certified trainer in the Protective Factors Framework. She is also recognized as a tier-two state Parenting Education Partnership parenting educator.