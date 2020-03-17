Georgi: Parenting during a pandemic

It's weird sitting here and writing about a situation that up and until now I would have said would only be in the movies. Our kids are home for the next few weeks, possibly longer, work is now in a virtual land or suspended, and connecting with all those in our community is best to avoid. Going to the grocery store is less about what do we need this week and more about what can I find. Meal planning is based on what you had or what you could score before the meat section got wiped out. It is hard, it is scary, and it is really uncertain.
There is a greater thing to focus on though and that is the kiddos that we are watching, teaching and, more importantly, raising. What will they remember when they are our age and people talk about the great pandemic that swept the world? How will they describe these moments to their kids? Will it be laughing about the lack of toilet paper or sad as they remember school events cancelled, their school and playgrounds shut down? My desire is they will remember how hope carried us through.
Hope in that fact their school called, emailed, assembled packets in record time and worked tirelessly to think of all the impacts. Hope in how the stores' employees still showed up and worked so hard to keep things stocked and limited the number of items to ensure others could get what they needed. Hope in how we found a way to slow life down and realize being bored is a good thing. Hope in how we as parents talked, shared and, most importantly, loved on them in these trying times.
There might not be a how to book on this but what I can say from these first few days is its about the human connection and bringing things back to the basics. More playing, enjoying and noticing the smaller and simpler things in life. It's spring and while the world may be spinning into a great unknown we have that to watch and use to pass these days ahead. I encourage you to think about sending a letter to someone shut in, doing a random act of kindness like raking your neighbors yard, or just sitting down and playing a game with your kids and remembering the fun from your childhood. Let's be there for one another and find small ways that will have significant impacts that our kids will remember in the years to come.
Kara Georgi, of Auburn, is the mother of two children. In addition, she is the co-chair of the Alliance National Parent Partnership Council, is on the Parent Leadership Team for the state Office of Children and Family Services, is a trainer of the community cafe approach and is a certified trainer in the Protective Factors Framework. She is also recognized as a tier-two state Parenting Education Partnership parenting educator.