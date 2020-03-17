Georgi: Parenting during a pandemic

It's weird sitting here and writing about a situation that up and until now I would have said would only be in the movies. Our kids are home for the next few weeks, possibly longer, work is now in a virtual land or suspended, and connecting with all those in our community is best to avoid. Going to the grocery store is less about what do we need this week and more about what can I find. Meal planning is based on what you had or what you could score before the meat section got wiped out. It is hard, it is scary, and it is really uncertain.

There is a greater thing to focus on though and that is the kiddos that we are watching, teaching and, more importantly, raising. What will they remember when they are our age and people talk about the great pandemic that swept the world? How will they describe these moments to their kids? Will it be laughing about the lack of toilet paper or sad as they remember school events cancelled, their school and playgrounds shut down? My desire is they will remember how hope carried us through.