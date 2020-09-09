Georgi: Protective factors in action this unusual school year

Parental resilience is the fourth protective factor, and while some of us may have varying feelings about how resilient we are, it's more than that. You see, parental resilience is your commitment to this hard work of raising children. It is going through all the highs and lows and coming out on the other side strengthened and transformed. Transformed because our children help us see the world in new ways, and strengthened because we can look back on those challenging moments and remember we did it then. I encourage you, as we start this school year, to think about how you are staying strong to face each day.

As each new day comes, you may need to reach out for help or support, and that is the final protective factor: concrete support in times of need. Already, families are reaching out, trying to share what they need. Let's celebrate that! Let's become a community where asking for help is a strength because you had the boldness to ask. We need to show up for one another and cast the judgement and negativity to the side. Think through what some of the concrete supports are that you need to have, and what else you might need, and share that with those who can help. They might not be direct support, but hopefully they can link you to the person who is. You see, school year 2020-2021 may be different, but it will create a space for creativity and flexibility. Let's all begin to create the space for grace with one another, and most importantly, let's find ways to navigate it together as a community.