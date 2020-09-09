Georgi: Protective factors in action this unusual school year

School is upon us, and as we all know it is the farthest thing from what we all have looked at school to be in the past. With so many questions swirling in the community about scheduling, what it will look like, and how we as parents will manage working while caring for our children and ensuring they get an education, it can quickly become overwhelming. I am going to encourage our community to take on a challenge. Let’s take this time to become a protective factor-strong community.
You see, amidst the chaos, we need concrete and the Strengthening Families protective factor framework gives us just that by identifying five things every family needs to be strong. If we know our needs, we can work to meet them. The hardest part is sometimes working out all the details to get to our core needs.
A big one for many of us is the social and emotional competence of our children. Do our kids know their emotions, how they feel them and where, and how they can identify them? Do they know how to handle extreme excitement, disappointment and all the emotions in between? Especially right now, as parents, we need to watch our kids with a fine-tuned lens looking at how our children are feeling and communicating their feelings. This can be words, behaviors or actions seen in their pretend play. Sometimes when we take a step back and ask ourselves where some of this is coming from, we can better understand all that is in our children’s minds.
The next protective factor is one that is being stretched, because that is our knowledge of parenting and child development. We all know our children have milestones to meet, and we follow meeting with providers to ensure our kids are growing well. Now we are being stretched to learn more about our kids in the school-age years. A question I ask myself is what do I need to know now so I can feel strong in being a parent in these challenging times? Many parents say they did not go to college to be a teacher, and while that is true, we need to give ourselves credit for all the indirect and direct teaching we actually do. One other strategy: You could ask your school what your child will be learning this year. Some even have curriculum maps on their websites. While this doesn’t result in a quick fix, it does give you a jumping-off point to know how you can begin to support your child’s education.
This next protective factor is a vital one, and that is social connections. I know we need to socially distance, and there are many rules, but think of what ways you are staying connected to those you love and care about? Who are those people you can reach out to and count on to help you as you navigate this school year? Now more than ever, we need one another. This was shown to me just as I was writing this, as a dear friend passed away unexpectedly. While my heart is broken over the loss, she has always inspired me to make a difference and to care about all children. You see, all our children are connected, as we are a community. Let's build on that and find ways to support, love and encourage one another in what will be a very unique year. Change is hard and can be messy, but together we will find a way because it's for our kids, which leads to the fourth protective factor.
Parental resilience is the fourth protective factor, and while some of us may have varying feelings about how resilient we are, it's more than that. You see, parental resilience is your commitment to this hard work of raising children. It is going through all the highs and lows and coming out on the other side strengthened and transformed. Transformed because our children help us see the world in new ways, and strengthened because we can look back on those challenging moments and remember we did it then. I encourage you, as we start this school year, to think about how you are staying strong to face each day.
As each new day comes, you may need to reach out for help or support, and that is the final protective factor: concrete support in times of need. Already, families are reaching out, trying to share what they need. Let's celebrate that! Let's become a community where asking for help is a strength because you had the boldness to ask. We need to show up for one another and cast the judgement and negativity to the side. Think through what some of the concrete supports are that you need to have, and what else you might need, and share that with those who can help. They might not be direct support, but hopefully they can link you to the person who is. You see, school year 2020-2021 may be different, but it will create a space for creativity and flexibility. Let's all begin to create the space for grace with one another, and most importantly, let's find ways to navigate it together as a community.
Kara Georgi, of Auburn, is the mother of two children. In addition, she is the co-chair of the Alliance National Parent Partnership Council, is on the Parent Leadership Team for the state Office of Children and Family Services, is a trainer of the community cafe approach and is a certified trainer in the Protective Factors Framework. She is also recognized as a tier-two state Parenting Education Partnership parenting educator.
