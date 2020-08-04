Georgi: Questions as school year approaches

As parents, we know our children have to get an education. It is part of how they grow and develop. It is a space where they gain skills, knowledge, relationships with others and so much more. This year feels different, though. This year feels heavy. It’s heavy for us as parents, for the teachers, for the support staff, for the administration and just for our whole community. You see, while we might have previously looked at education as this simple one piece of our lives, we missed seeing all the ripples that school creates.
School is a place that can be magical and exciting for some, for others a place full of warmth and memories, and others a place where they feel love and support. This year is different because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead of the excitement and question of what supplies to get, it's a question of how will you be safe? What will each week look like? You see, there is a fear and uncertainty because school was all that great stuff until one March day, when it all changed.
There are no easy answers or solutions ahead for any of us. While I say that, I want to acknowledge what we can do, and that is to be a little more patient as we go about our day and prepare for this school year. We can be forgiving and offer grace, knowing we all have a heavy backpack on our backs this year full of thoughts, feelings and so much more due to COVID. I wish we could take it off or empty it as we sometimes would with our kiddos, but this is one that has an extra strap tied to us. So instead of looking at just the restrictions and challenges that lie ahead, let's also search for the opportunities.
Opportunities like really talking with your school to understand what your options are, and being with them in that murk as they try to figure it all out. Opportunities to discover what our children really do learn about throughout the year so you can prepare if you have decided to home-school or supplement what is to come. Opportunities to learn about what the resources are in our community, because working and teaching take substantial amounts of time. Most of all, this is an opportunity to do something different, and while different may feel weird or wrong, it may reveal some pretty neat things on the other side. For now, we can only do the best we can by taking each day as it comes and making the most of it by loving our families and supporting our community in a time of great uncertainty. It is about knowing and doing what is right for us and our children and being OK with whatever that choice is, because it is the right one for you. We will get through this because we will find a way as a community to show up and be there, because these future generations are counting on all of us to do this together in whatever those forms are.
Kara Georgi, of Auburn, is the mother of two children. In addition, she is the co-chair of the Alliance National Parent Partnership Council, is on the Parent Leadership Team for the state Office of Children and Family Services, is a trainer of the community cafe approach and is a certified trainer in the Protective Factors Framework. She is also recognized as a tier-two state Parenting Education Partnership parenting educator.
