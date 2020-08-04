Georgi: Questions as school year approaches

Opportunities like really talking with your school to understand what your options are, and being with them in that murk as they try to figure it all out. Opportunities to discover what our children really do learn about throughout the year so you can prepare if you have decided to home-school or supplement what is to come. Opportunities to learn about what the resources are in our community, because working and teaching take substantial amounts of time. Most of all, this is an opportunity to do something different, and while different may feel weird or wrong, it may reveal some pretty neat things on the other side. For now, we can only do the best we can by taking each day as it comes and making the most of it by loving our families and supporting our community in a time of great uncertainty. It is about knowing and doing what is right for us and our children and being OK with whatever that choice is, because it is the right one for you. We will get through this because we will find a way as a community to show up and be there, because these future generations are counting on all of us to do this together in whatever those forms are.