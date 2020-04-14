Georgi: Redefining spring break due to COVID-19

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

No one could have imagined this pandemic coming to our state, much less to our community, yet it has. The days are numbered now not by when life will return to normal, but in the precious moments we share with friends, family and those we may still get to be working with virtually or in person if we are an essential worker. Many of us were looking forward to spring break. It's like an invisible marker of when things were supposed to fall into a different rhythm despite all the news we are blasted with each day. I know parents are feeling all different ways and are approaching this time in what they feel is right for their family. This really got me thinking about the "why" behind what we would gravitate to doing when spring break comes.

Spring break is a chance to stop and take a real step away from the norm. It is a chance to have fun, laugh and, most of all, make memories with our precious kiddos who are all growing so fast and maybe more so as they help us go through these times. While we may not be able to take the vacations or get away to the destinations, we had hoped for, let’s think of how can we make our home different for a week. Anything from camping in the living room at night to rearranging furniture. Maybe it's game week and you play special games each day, or go for a walk or run on a different route.