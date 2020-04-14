Georgi: Redefining spring break due to COVID-19

No one could have imagined this pandemic coming to our state, much less to our community, yet it has. The days are numbered now not by when life will return to normal, but in the precious moments we share with friends, family and those we may still get to be working with virtually or in person if we are an essential worker. Many of us were looking forward to spring break. It's like an invisible marker of when things were supposed to fall into a different rhythm despite all the news we are blasted with each day. I know parents are feeling all different ways and are approaching this time in what they feel is right for their family. This really got me thinking about the "why" behind what we would gravitate to doing when spring break comes.
Spring break is a chance to stop and take a real step away from the norm. It is a chance to have fun, laugh and, most of all, make memories with our precious kiddos who are all growing so fast and maybe more so as they help us go through these times. While we may not be able to take the vacations or get away to the destinations, we had hoped for, let’s think of how can we make our home different for a week. Anything from camping in the living room at night to rearranging furniture. Maybe it's game week and you play special games each day, or go for a walk or run on a different route.
There is no hiding the disappointment this week will bring, from celebrating the Easter holiday alone to missing what could have been. However, we can decide what we do with our time as we do each day. We can change things up or just give yourself extra grace and space that week. We need to remember that, yes, the destination and the time away give us memories, but so do family movie nights, baking together, having Lego challenges or putting on a puppet show. There is no rule book for spring break. Let’s start making the rule book now that we will have fun, we will find a way to laugh each day, and most importantly, we will connect with those we love and care about. We need each other during these times of isolation. It's up to each of us to determine what small acts we can do to help us keep the connections strong and to let our kiddos know that eventually this will end.
What will we do when we find the new world that gets opened up to us again? What lessons have we learned in this that will change and shape these decisions? How will things be different? There are so many questions. Use this time to dream, to vision, for the one-day future vacation, the one-day return to school, and the one-day return to whatever our new normal will be.
Kara Georgi, of Auburn, is the mother of two children. In addition, she is the co-chair of the Alliance National Parent Partnership Council, is on the Parent Leadership Team for the state Office of Children and Family Services, is a trainer of the community cafe approach and is a certified trainer in the Protective Factors Framework. She is also recognized as a tier-two state Parenting Education Partnership parenting educator.
