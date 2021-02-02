Georgi: Starting the new year with intention

A new year is here, and with that can come heaviness knowing we are still battling COVID-19, but it can also be a time of excitement and hope. As each of us have navigated 2020, we have had to make changes and sacrifices, and some have had losses as well. Put that together with celebrating holidays differently and hearing so much going on in the outside world, it is easy to feel weary. I encourage us all to channel our inner child.
You see, for children, "different" can be exciting, special and unique despite its challenges. Children look to holidays and celebrations for the joy that fills the air along with laughter and just a break from our usual routine of living. Holidays bring a lot, but the biggest piece they bring is the gift of time to be together. Think about really soaking up those snuggles, connecting virtually, settling in to play those board games or puzzles, or even just enjoying one another as we relax and read, write or draw.
Think of some of your favorites as a child and find a way to bring them into these next few weeks and days. These are opportunities to tell your children or grandchildren stories and make memories that will last a lifetime. While we are all certain to never forget these times, we can work to write what the story can be. We all can take a part in that with how we are doing what we do every day.
You see, with each day is a chance or opportunity to not just do what we do, but to really be. We can find gifts we have like writing notes, playing music, listening or simply crafting and sharing that with others. We can teach what we love or do these things side by side with those in our home or over a Zoom call. We can post videos and pictures to keep connected. While being close and in person is super missed, find a way to keep that sense of connection.
While we are all doing our part to try and stop this pandemic from getting any worse in our community, we need to remember it takes each one of us to do our part. Showing up in ways we may not have before. COVID is teaching us about ourselves and our community. COVID is teaching us the importance of intentional living and finding ways to discover our resilience in the most trying of times. So as this new year comes in and we say it will be different, remember the times before this year where that difference was celebrated. Let's together make 2021 different by showing up in small ways that keep hope, resilience and love alive in our community. Most importantly, let’s find the joy in the simple things we do have and can do, and be like we were as children. We can be full of wonder, hope and excitement despite not always knowing what comes next. It may not be easy, but if we rally and make a commitment to our community to stay strong, we will have that strength for the hard days that may be ahead. We will also have that commitment to realize the important role we all play when we wake up each day.
Kara Georgi, of Auburn, is the mother of two children. In addition, she is the co-chair of the Alliance National Parent Partnership Council, is on the Parent Leadership Team for the state Office of Children and Family Services, is a trainer of the community cafe approach and is a certified trainer in the Protective Factors Framework. She is also recognized as a tier-two state Parenting Education Partnership parenting educator.