Georgi: Starting the new year with intention

While we are all doing our part to try and stop this pandemic from getting any worse in our community, we need to remember it takes each one of us to do our part. Showing up in ways we may not have before. COVID is teaching us about ourselves and our community. COVID is teaching us the importance of intentional living and finding ways to discover our resilience in the most trying of times. So as this new year comes in and we say it will be different, remember the times before this year where that difference was celebrated. Let's together make 2021 different by showing up in small ways that keep hope, resilience and love alive in our community. Most importantly, let’s find the joy in the simple things we do have and can do, and be like we were as children. We can be full of wonder, hope and excitement despite not always knowing what comes next. It may not be easy, but if we rally and make a commitment to our community to stay strong, we will have that strength for the hard days that may be ahead. We will also have that commitment to realize the important role we all play when we wake up each day.