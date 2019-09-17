Children are super precious to our community, but raise some of the most complex things for their caretakers. Every child is so different, yet all have some common needs. We, as the adults in their lives, have to be the detectives and figure these things out. We really are our children's first teachers. Sit with that a second, now go look in the mirror and show yourself you are No. 1 by holding up your pointer finger. You, as an individual, have this great strength, but also this great responsibility.
That’s where our knowledge of parenting and child development comes in. It sounds all fancy and like something you have to go to school for, or take a class in, but the reality is we only begin with what our instincts are, what we’ve learned as we have grown up, and the interactions we have had. I’ll be the first to say I thought I had a clue, but then I realized there really is no way to prepare for it all. No single book or person can capture those sleepless nights, or what to do when your child does need something you simply weren’t prepared for. There are so many resources about developmental milestones and age-appropriate behaviors, and it can be a lot to take that all in and process it.
However, you learn and grow. You realize every child is different and really requires different amounts of things, from attention to management and learning. What’s ironic is that just as our children are growing, so are we. A dear friend once said, "When the only tool you have in your toolbox is a hammer, everything looks like a nail." As parents, sometimes we need different tools depending on the situation or the child. We may think we “know” what to do or how to meet the need, but the reality is sometimes we just don’t know why. Which is why it’s so important that we have our friends, family and community.
You see, we as the adults have to commit to lifelong learning not just about our passions, interests and work, but about our children. I’m not saying go enroll in some school or program necessarily, but for some, that is how they learn best. Others might benefit just from hanging out with their friends, watching them do their thing, or some may benefit from listening to others, like family sharing their well-intended wisdom. The key here is getting information from a positive place that will help them to support their children.
It’s hard, sometimes, to hear from others in this area, because it requires us all to be vulnerable admitting we don’t always know, or simply being open to hear, watch or see things through a different lens. The feeling of judgment is real, because at the end of the day, our children are our world and our future. We want so desperately to do right by them and with them. It takes recognizing we all have our tool belts, and sometimes we need to go and get another tool or talk to someone to learn how to maximize what we do have. The most important thing is to realize you aren’t alone and think about what might happen if you ask someone for help. It could make a difference in a small but significant way. You’ll be finding a strength you didn’t know you have, modeling for your child the power of asking for help, and just possibly helping someone else to find joy amidst the chaos, even if it’s just to hear, “I’ve been there, it gets better.”
Cheers to the journey we are all on as we parent those who are our future.