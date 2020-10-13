Georgi: The struggle is real, but so is showing up for our children

Typically, I try to stay positive and find the bright spots, but I have to say I am hearing from so many parents and others how we are all just exhausted. Life has always had demands and needs for our time, but those seem to have skyrocketed and multiplied as we continue trying to settle into what is this new normal we are living in. It makes me think if we feel this way as adults, how are our children feeling and coping?
Children are pretty resilient and have the ability to oftentimes see things in different and simpler ways. They see the small ways we are trying to show up by sharing those extra hugs, reading that extra chapter at night or even just watching their favorite game with them. The kids know when we are stressed or worried, and can sometimes do or say little things that give us that renewed energy to keep going.
Think about when the last time was that you got to see your child’s eyes light up with excitement, wonder or even just curiosity. When was the last time you really just got to be there with them, not thinking about that email you need to send or task you need to complete? You see, those are the moments our kids will remember. Not if all the laundry was done and the house was clean, but when you took time to play, talk or just laugh together.
It is harder now, but that is also an opportunity to bring back the simple joys like playing an impromptu game of Simon Says in the store when they say they are tired, or making up some game of your own. It could be you join them in "Minecraft" and help build in their world, or maybe you take time to read that bedtime story a little longer or over again, just for the sheer pleasure of seeing your little ones light up over that possibility.
So, while the struggle is real, I challenge you to find the ways you have shown up for your family and your community. The time you spent checking Google Classrooms or teaching them a craft. The fact they got something to eat or some need met. We are all busy and sometimes we forget to look in at all that busy and see the gems of how we are showing up and making a difference for our kids. You can do this because together as a community, we will rally and support one another. It is all about stepping up and stepping out of our comfort zones to ask and receive help as we need it, and most importantly, that we took the time to show our kids our love is always there.
Kara Georgi, of Auburn, is the mother of two children. In addition, she is the co-chair of the Alliance National Parent Partnership Council, is on the Parent Leadership Team for the state Office of Children and Family Services, is a trainer of the community cafe approach and is a certified trainer in the Protective Factors Framework. She is also recognized as a tier-two state Parenting Education Partnership parenting educator.
