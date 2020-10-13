Georgi: The struggle is real, but so is showing up for our children

Typically, I try to stay positive and find the bright spots, but I have to say I am hearing from so many parents and others how we are all just exhausted. Life has always had demands and needs for our time, but those seem to have skyrocketed and multiplied as we continue trying to settle into what is this new normal we are living in. It makes me think if we feel this way as adults, how are our children feeling and coping?

Children are pretty resilient and have the ability to oftentimes see things in different and simpler ways. They see the small ways we are trying to show up by sharing those extra hugs, reading that extra chapter at night or even just watching their favorite game with them. The kids know when we are stressed or worried, and can sometimes do or say little things that give us that renewed energy to keep going.

Think about when the last time was that you got to see your child’s eyes light up with excitement, wonder or even just curiosity. When was the last time you really just got to be there with them, not thinking about that email you need to send or task you need to complete? You see, those are the moments our kids will remember. Not if all the laundry was done and the house was clean, but when you took time to play, talk or just laugh together.