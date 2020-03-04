Georgi: Why fathers should have space to help

Fathers are important to a child, and sometimes we need to create the space to let them shine. My children are fortunate that they have both of us to raise them. But it wasn’t until I was talking with some really special dads that I work with that I realized how much fathers long to do more, but oftentimes the space to do more is limited. Maybe it is because, as mothers, we feel we know best, or it is just what we have been exposed to growing up. It was hard at first to understand and accept that my husband could do more and care for all my children’s needs, including the emotional ones. Yes, he may do things differently or things might be challenging, but that is true for us as mothers, too.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-589-5105 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

You see, fathers have a different perspective sometimes, or wisdom to share in a way that may connect to our children strongly. That is why fathers need space to take this role, and what that means is as the child shares or shows their needs, mothers need to share that role with their father. Let the dad be the one who offers the comfort, reassurance and supports they need. Fathers also need space to play with their children and have tea parties and game challenges. When this happens, it allows for the father to develop a strong emotional bond with the children. In addition, it helps them develop a healthy self-esteem, enhances the intellectual development of the child and even could enhance the child’s academic success.

Our kids need all of us, and more importantly, they need to learn skills and learn that different responses are OK. It makes me think of something I saw shared about how we impart pieces of us as adults to the children as they grow. It was showing puzzle-like pieces moving from them to the child. Imagine how diverse and colorful their final puzzle could be if we offer the space to fathers to share in all the aspects of raising the children. Our kids need to see how their fathers can fill many roles, but most importantly, see how they can build their relationship with their father. It was different for me at first because I thought I did this well, but my dear friends taught me that taking a pause when my kids needed something and allowing my husband to fill that role would enrich their bond and mine. They offered support of listening to how I knew just what my kids needed, but reminded me that different is OK and might end up being really good. They were right, because watching the children make their relationship with their father strong is priceless, and seeing how they look up to him warms my heart. It also got me noticing and seeing other awesome dads in our community building these bonds. Think of where or how you could let the father step in and help a little more. Raising children in today's world is no easy task, but when we create space and opportunities for others, magical things happen and the gains for the children truly are special. Different is OK, and fathers really have some gifts that they can help our children discover.

Kara Georgi, of Auburn, is the mother of two children. In addition, she is the co-chair of the Alliance National Parent Partnership Council, is on the Parent Leadership Team for the state Office of Children and Family Services, is a trainer of the community cafe approach and is a certified trainer in the Protective Factors Framework. She is also recognized as a tier-two state Parenting Education Partnership parenting educator.

Love 2 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0