A geranium sale to support the Cayuga County SCAT Van is now underway.

Red, light pink, white, salmon, violet, Syracuse orange and white to rose are available in 4.5-inch pots. They cost $36 a dozen, $19 a half-dozen, $11 for three or $4 for one.

Order are due by May 12 and pickup will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 16, at S-K American Legion Post No. 1324, 168 State St., Auburn.

For more information, or to order, call (315) 253-0996.