Girl Scout volunteers from Cayuga County area recognized

“Our adult volunteers are the lifeblood of Girl Scouts and make a direct impact on girls’ lives every day. They are in our communities delivering the Girl Scout Leadership Experience and we can never thank them enough for all that they do. Their service to Girl Scouts has been especially important after the last year — living, working and volunteering through a pandemic. They’ve managed to keep our girls and troops ‘together while apart’ and that in itself is truly remarkable considering the circumstances. They’ve provided a sense of normalcy for girls during such a challenging time and for that we are forever grateful,” says Christina Verratti, director of membership support, in a news release.