Girl Scout volunteers from Cayuga County area recognized

Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways Council, which serves Cayuga and 23 other counties in New York, recently recognized its adult volunteers on the occasion of National Volunteer Month.
The council held its first ever Virtual Volunteer Appreciation Night on April 22, honoring the local adults who work as troop leaders, mentors and more in partnership with Girl Scouts.
“Our adult volunteers are the lifeblood of Girl Scouts and make a direct impact on girls’ lives every day. They are in our communities delivering the Girl Scout Leadership Experience and we can never thank them enough for all that they do. Their service to Girl Scouts has been especially important after the last year — living, working and volunteering through a pandemic. They’ve managed to keep our girls and troops ‘together while apart’ and that in itself is truly remarkable considering the circumstances. They’ve provided a sense of normalcy for girls during such a challenging time and for that we are forever grateful,” says Christina Verratti, director of membership support, in a news release.
Local volunteers recognized include:
• President's Award: Service Unit 425 (Caywasco)
• Appreciation Pins: Wendy Moore, of Locke; and Kathleen Wilde, of Union Springs
• Volunteer of Excellence: Christina Atkins, of Auburn; Erin Krell, of Auburn; Abigail Marnell, of Locke; Kristy Partridge, of Auburn; Melinda Sheppard, of Moravia; Lisa Westmiller, of Auburn; and Jessica Yurco, of Auburn
• Spirit Award: Katrina Baliva, of Union Springs; Charlene Stafford, of Port Byron; and Sandy Tratt, of Auburn
• Rising Star Award: Lauren Powers, of Locke; Lacasta Saville, of Scipio Center; Jenn Schenck, of Union Springs; and Cora Mae Williams, of Moravia
• Volunteer Years of Service Award Pin
- 25 years: Sharon Vitale, of Auburn
- 20 years: Michele Pyle, of Port Byron
- 15 years: Mary-Kay Hasenjager, of Aurora; Helen Pflueger, of Auburn; and Sandy Tratt, of Auburn
- 10 years: Meghan Barbay, of Seneca Falls; Stacy Curtis, of Auburn; and Daneille Tracy, of Union Springs
• Membership Numeral Guard (total years as a Girl Scouts member)
- 45 years: Sheri Caspari, of Weedsport; and June Joseph, of Cato
- 40 years: Deborah Schwarting, of Weedsport
- 35 years: Christine Tracy, of Skaneateles
- 30 years: Lisa Kaminski, of Seneca Falls
- 15 years: Brenda Bozeat, of Elbridge; Madeleine Grobelny, of Moravia; and Sydney Hasenjager, of Aurora
- 10 years: Janeen Long, of Marietta
- Five years: Anna Fikes, of Jordan; Anna Gilmore, of Auburn; Alice Phillips, of Locke; and Jenn Schultz, of Marietta
