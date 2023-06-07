Whether discovering wildlife in their own backyards, swimming in a lake for the first time at summer camp or acting as citizen scientists observing bees in a neighborhood park, every outdoor adventure grows the “I’ve got this” attitude of our youth.

Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways’ summer camp sessions offer great ways for kids to seek challenges, explore and adventure, learn new skills, make new friends, and develop a deep appreciation for nature.

Open to youth entering grades 1-12 in fall 2023, the GSNYPENN Council offers all-gender day and girls overnight camp options at four outdoor properties across New York: Camp Amahami in Deposit, Camp Comstock in Ithaca, Camp Hoover in Tully and Camp Trefoil in Harrisville. Summer is when some of the most fun memories are made, and it provides an awesome opportunity for children to grow, learn and become their best selves. The best part? Youth do not need to be registered Girl Scouts to attend.

The council offers a tiered pricing structure to make camp accessible to all. Tier A is a traditionally subsidized cost, representing a $100 subsidy. Tier B is a partially subsidized cost, representing a $50 subsidy. Tier C is closest to the truest cost of camp (if attendees can pay this, they do.) All summer camp sessions include a $50 non-refundable deposit. Trips/specialty programs include a $100 non-refundable deposit. Classic overnight camps range from $525, $575 or $625 per camper per week; mini sessions are $300 per camper per week; day camps are $280 per camper or $85 per camper per four-day program; trips, specialty and add-on programs are individually priced.

Learn more about all GSNYPENN summer camps and register now at girlslovecamp.org. Caregivers may also call (315) 698-9400 or email summercamp@gsnypenn.org to chat with a friendly camp director!

Local Girl Scout News

• Service Unit 425 Caywasco participated in the Union Springs Memorial Day Parade and ceremonies at the local cemetery and Frontenac Park. They placed flags on veterans’ graves and floated a wreath on Cayuga Lake in remembrance. Troop member Lilyana Thornton wore the vintage Girl Scout uniform of Ruth Probst, a 65-year member of the Girl Scouting movement. Ruth was the historian for the villages of Union Springs and Cayuga and passed away in 2013 at age 92.

Caywasco Service Unit is holding a day camp for girls entering grades K-5 in the fall from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 26-29 at Frontenac Park. The camp is limited to 50 participants, but there are still some openings left. Cost for the four-day session is $125 and includes a T-shirt, crafts, camp fun patch, badges and snacks. Activities include archery, outdoor art, badge work and games. Contact Kathy Wilde at (315) 952-7571 or caywascodaycamp@outlook.com.

• Service Unit 405 Waterfalls had a few local Girl Scouts invited to help ring the bell on Memorial Day in Seneca Falls.

• The Moravia area has a new universal Pre-K Girl Scout Troop 40159 for rising kindergartners. The troop has room for more girls. Learn more by contacting Troop Leader Jennie Matijas at (607) 745-7330 or cheer21cheer21@yahoo.com.