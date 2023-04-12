There’s still time to support Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways during the annual Cookie Program — the council’s biggest fundraiser and the largest girl-led entrepreneurial program in the world! Local Girl Scouts are hosting cookie booths across the area through April 23. Find one today using the Cookie Finder at buygirlscoutcookiesnow.com, and support local cookie entrepreneurs.

Cookies are just $5 per package. Customers who may not want cookies for themselves but still want to support their local Girl Scouts can donate purchases to assist community partners. GSNYPENN Council gifts cookies to local organizations each year for an annual service project. This year’s Sweet Support Gift of Caring partners are the Food Bank of Central New York and Food Bank of the Southern Tier.

Learn more about Girl Scouting at local events

Council staff is hosting upcoming informational events for caregivers and their girls in grades pre-K through first to learn more about the Girl Scout Leadership Experience and how to join or become an adult volunteer. Events are free. Sign up at the links below or contact Membership Engagement Manager Tiffany Weiskotten at tweiskotten@gsnypenn.org for more information.

11 a.m. Saturday, May 6: Unicorn Party at Marcellus Free Library.

4:30 p.m. Thursday, May 11 - Unicorn Party at Elbridge Free Library.

Regional Girl Scout news

• More than 30 Girl Scouts from across Service Units 117, 118, 401, 404 and 425 held a "great cookie sort" at the end of March when stock arrived for local delivery and booth sales. Close to 8,000 cases of cookies were divided into 60 troop orders.

• Troop 60007 from Camillus attended Junior Jamboree at GSNYPENN’s Camp Hoover in Tully and took part in World Thinking Day activities put on by Troop 10196, also from Camillus.

• Weedsport Service Unit 404 would like to remind the community that they’re celebrating the 100th anniversary of the formation of the very first local troop of Girl Scouts this year. On the 75th anniversary in 1998, the unit buried a time capsule at Weedsport Free Library and plans to dig it up at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 20 — the date the first troop formed in 1923 — as part of this centennial celebration. All current members/families, alums and former troop leaders are invited. For more information, contact Deb Schwarting at (315) 253-2982 or dschwarting@twcny.rr.com.

Girl Scouts serves girls in K-12. Annual membership is just $25 and financial assistance is available. To start her adventure, visit gsnypenn.org/join. To become an adult volunteer, learn more at gsnypenn.org/volunteer. To help make Girl Scouting possible for girls in your community, visit gsnypenn.org/donate.