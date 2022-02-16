Girl Scouts: Early cookie booths coming to Cayuga County area

Troops from the Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways Council are hosting 200-plus early cookie booths in select areas later this week to celebrate National Girl Scout Cookie Weekend, Feb. 18-20. Customers can purchase delicious Girl Scout Cookies for just $5 per box and support local Girl Scouts two weeks ahead of the council’s March booth sale period.

“Troops earned this special early cookie booth reward during our council’s 2021 Treats, Reads & More product program because they had at least 75% girl participation during our annual fall fundraiser,” GSNYPENN CEO Julie Dale said. “We’re excited for our girls to have this opportunity to demonstrate the leadership and entrepreneurial skills they’re learning through the cookie program in their local communities two weekends ahead of our scheduled booth sale period.”

Locally, this year’s Girl Scout Cookie Program offers nine varieties of cookies — including brand-new flavor Adventurefuls, a brownie-inspired cookie with caramel-flavored crème and a hint of sea salt. Classic favorites are also available: Thin Mints, Samoas, Tagalongs, Do-si-dos, Trefoils, Lemon-Ups, Girl Scout S'mores and gluten-free Toffee-tastic.

Girl Scout Cookie season continues across the area through March 27, so there is still plenty of time to support local Girl Scouts with their largest annual fundraiser. Proceeds stay local and are used by troops for activities, badge work, community service, travel, summer camp and working toward Girl Scouting’s highest awards (bronze, silver, gold) and by the council to maintain office and camp properties and deliver programming to the close to 12,500 girl and adult members it serves across 26 counties.

Visit gsnypenn.org/cookies22 to use the official Girl Scout Cookie Finder app (also free on iOS and Android devices) to find these early cookie booths in your area and even more walk-up and drive-thru cookie booths locally during March. For more information or assistance connecting to a local troop participating in the program, contact GSNYPENN at (315) 698-9400, 1-800-943-4414 or info@gsnypenn.org.

Free Auburn-area Girl Scouts information session

Council staff is holding a free information sharing and recruitment event, Girl Scouts Better Together with My Little Pony, from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 24, at Auburn United Methodist Church, 99 South St. The program is for girls in grades pre-K through first and their caregivers. Girls will learn what makes them unique and special, learn how to be a true friend to everyone, receive a special My Little Pony patch and hear how they can connect with a local troop. Caregivers will learn how to get their girl involved with Girl Scouting and they can become involved as well. Contact local Membership Engagement Manager Lisa Kaminski at lkaminski@gsnypenn.org for more information or to register.

Weedsport Girl Scouts send ‘Cupid Crew’ greetings

Weedsport Girl Scout Troops 61181 and 40214 participated in Girl Scouts of the USA’s National Service Project: Cupid Crew Cards for Valentine’s Day. The girls made 40 heartfelt cards to send to older adults residing in the Eastern Star Home in Oriskany. Cards included special valentine messages and activities.

Girl Scouts serves girls in K-12. Annual membership is just $25 and financial assistance is available. To start her adventure, visit gsnypenn.org/join. To become an adult volunteer, learn more at gsnypenn.org/volunteer. To help make Girl Scouting possible for girls in your community, visit gsnypenn.org/donate.

Jaime Alvarez is senior director of marketing and communications for Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways. For more information, visit gsnypenn.org.

