Girl Scouts: Honoring our adult volunteers this month

April is National Volunteer Month, and the Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways Council is celebrating all of the local adult volunteers who continue to give their time and hearts to the Girl Scout mission of building girls of courage, confidence and character who make the world a better place. Girl Scout volunteers have been positively impacting girls’ lives since the movement was founded in 1912. Through their leadership, girls gain experience in community service, stewardship, relationship building and much more. All this month — and especially on April 22, National Girl Scout Leader’s Day — the council is sharing its gratitude for the adults helping to create the next generation of strong female leaders.

Locally, the council is hosting regional appreciation dinner events and the presentation of special awards later this month. Girl Scout troops across all 26 counties in GSNYPENN’s service area are working to send their leaders love through personalized cards and handwritten letters, social media shout-outs, special gifts, tokens of appreciation, kind gestures and other ways to express their thankfulness to the role models helping to shape their Girl Scout Leadership Experience. Girl Scout volunteers help girls dream big. Just like the Girl Scouts they guide, volunteers lead with their hearts and bring a playful sense of curiosity to everything they do. Whatever their unique skills or interests, volunteers help Girl Scouts unlock their limitless potential and make a lasting difference in the world.

Being a Girl Scout volunteer is empowering for those who wish to be role models. Whether they’re looking for short-term opportunities to volunteer a few hours, weeks or months out of the year or to start a troop of their own, anyone interested in becoming a Girl Scout volunteer can connect with the GSNYPENN council to start making an immediate impact. The best part? There’s no one “type” of Girl Scout volunteer. Anyone who believes that girls can change the world has a place at GSNYPENN. To learn more, visit gsnypenn.org/volunteer or contact the council directly.

Local Girl Scouts celebrate Girl Scout Week

Last month, local Girl Scouts took part in annual Girl Scout Week activities. Troops from the Weedsport Service Unit wore their Girl Scout uniforms to school on March 11 to celebrate the 110th birthday of Girl Scouting (observed on March 12). Girls from the Cayowasco and Weedsport service units also donned their uniforms for Girl Scout Sunday service at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Auburn on March 6.

Girl Scouts serves girls in K-12. Annual membership is just $25 and financial assistance is available. To start her adventure, visit gsnypenn.org/join. To become an adult volunteer, learn more at gsnypenn.org/volunteer. To help make Girl Scouting possible for girls in your community, visit gsnypenn.org/donate.

Jaime Alvarez is senior director of marketing and communications for Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways. For more information, visit gsnypenn.org.

