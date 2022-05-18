Girl Scouts honors Cayuga County adult volunteers

The Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways Council has recognized several adult volunteers in the Cayuga County area:

Volunteer of Excellence (recognizes outstanding service providing the Girl Scout Leadership Experience to girls or supporting building girls of courage, confidence and courage who make the world a better place: Sharon Caspari, of Weedsport; Rachel Chenette, of Auburn; Kelly Manley, of Port Byron; and Katey Montral, of Weedsport.

Rising Star Award (recognizes a first- or second-year leader who has hit the ground running and made an immediate impact on Girl Scouts): Erin Crabtree, of Weedsport; and Acacia Phillips, of Weedsport.

Volunteer Years of Service Award Pins (recognizes an adult member for years of active volunteer service): Christina Danylec-Thornton, of Cayuga (25 years); Kristy Partridge, of Auburn (25 years); Alyssa Tibbits, of Locke (10 years)

Membership Numeral Guard (recognizes total number of years as a Girl Scout member, both girl and adult years): Arlene Ryan, of Auburn (55 years); Sharon Caspari, of Weedsport (40 years); Tawnya Burns, of Auburn (30 years); Michelle Tibbits, of Locke (30 years); Abbie Marnell, of Locke (15 years); Donna Todd, of Auburn (15 years); Erin Krell, of Auburn (10 years)

The NYPENN Pathways Council honors volunteers every April, which is National Volunteer Appreciation Month.

For more information, visit gsnypenn.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0