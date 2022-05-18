 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COMMUNITY

Girl Scouts honors Cayuga County adult volunteers

  • 0
IMG_2524.JPEG

Girl Scout troops from the Weedsport Service Unit wore their Girl Scout uniforms to school on March 11 to celebrate the 110th birthday of Girl Scouting (observed on March 12).

 Provided

The Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways Council has recognized several adult volunteers in the Cayuga County area:

Volunteer of Excellence (recognizes outstanding service providing the Girl Scout Leadership Experience to girls or supporting building girls of courage, confidence and courage who make the world a better place: Sharon Caspari, of Weedsport; Rachel Chenette, of Auburn; Kelly Manley, of Port Byron; and Katey Montral, of Weedsport.

Rising Star Award (recognizes a first- or second-year leader who has hit the ground running and made an immediate impact on Girl Scouts): Erin Crabtree, of Weedsport; and Acacia Phillips, of Weedsport.

Volunteer Years of Service Award Pins (recognizes an adult member for years of active volunteer service): Christina Danylec-Thornton, of Cayuga (25 years); Kristy Partridge, of Auburn (25 years); Alyssa Tibbits, of Locke (10 years)

Membership Numeral Guard (recognizes total number of years as a Girl Scout member, both girl and adult years): Arlene Ryan, of Auburn (55 years); Sharon Caspari, of Weedsport (40 years); Tawnya Burns, of Auburn (30 years); Michelle Tibbits, of Locke (30 years); Abbie Marnell, of Locke (15 years); Donna Todd, of Auburn (15 years); Erin Krell, of Auburn (10 years)

People are also reading…

The NYPENN Pathways Council honors volunteers every April, which is National Volunteer Appreciation Month.

For more information, visit gsnypenn.org.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Michael Edward O'Hora

O'HORA, Michael Edward, 76, peacefully passed away on May 5, 2022 comforted by his daughters, Marylyn and Margaret, and his companion, Patrice…

Linda (Slywka) Hares

HARES, Linda (Slywka), 67, the loving wife of Kevin Hares of Basswood Road, Aurelius, passed away peacefully Sunday, May 8, 2022, at her home.…

Heery: Where you're already home

Heery: Where you're already home

On Tuesday of last week, a small group of parents who have lost children to miscarriage and stillbirth gathered in a circle in a softly lit ro…

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: How much is too much salt

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News