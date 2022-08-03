Girl Scouts: Recognizing Cayuga County-area 2022 graduates

The Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways (GSNYPENN) Council, serving Cayuga and Onondaga counties (in addition to 24 others across New York and northern Pennsylvania), recognized 237 GSNYPENN members who graduated from high school during the 2021-22 membership year. Girls in grades 11-12 are known as Girl Scout ambassadors at that level of the leadership program.

“Our graduating ambassadors embrace everything they’ve learned through our movement, honor how they are forever part of Girl Scouting and enter the world as true leaders. We’re proud of these courageous and confident individuals whose character and leadership skills will continue to make the world a better place well into the future,” GSNYPENN CEO Julie Dale said.

Ambassadors bridge to adult. Bridging is an important transition in a Girl Scout’s life as both a defining moment to recognize achievements and a signal of new adventures and responsibilities at the next level. Bridging is an activity recognized as a transition through the Girl Scout Leadership Experience and designed to emphasize continuity in the program.

Girl Scouts who bridge to adult join approximately 750,000 members across the country and around the world working primarily as volunteers who give their time and inspire girls to become leaders. They are also linked to an astounding network of 50 million Girl Scout alums in the U.S. and 10 million girls and adults across 152 countries through the World Association of Girl Guides and Girl Scouts.

Local class of 2022 Girl Scout graduates include:

• Kirstin Burke, Cato-Meridian Central, from Cato

• Jamilyn Casbarro, Central Square Central, from Auburn

• Breanna Combes, Cato-Meridian Central, from Cato

• Madison Gannon, Union Springs Central, from Cayuga

• Madeline Higgins, Weedsport Central, from Weedsport

• Katelyn Johnson, Cato-Meridian Central, from Weedsport

• Reilly Montreal, Weedsport Central, from Weedsport

• Addison Moore, Moravia Central, from Locke

• Hailey Satter, Marcellus Central, from Marietta

• Adrianna Schwartz, Union Springs Central, from Auburn

• Rachel Sheets, Weedsport Central, from Weedsport

• Hailey Sherman, Red Creek Central, from Sterling

• Emily Slater, Groton Central, from Locke

• Holly Southern, Marcellus Central, from Marietta

• Angelie Sperling, Red Creek Central, from Martville

• Alexandra Stafford, Port Byron Central, from Port Byron

• Ashley Todd, Port Byron Central, from Auburn

(While every effort has been made to verify local class of 2022 high school graduates who are current members of the GSNYPENN Council and ensure the accuracy and completeness of the information presented, no guarantee is given for inadvertent errors or omissions.)

Local Girl Scout activities

Troop 60311 from Auburn attended Fanny Seward Girl Scout Day on July 9 at the Seward House Museum. An opportunity for Girl Scouts at all levels to experience hands-on history and earn badge requirements, the immersive program taught them about 19th century America through several fun, participatory activities. Staff from the museum and Seymour Library drew on events and memories from Fanny’s life to inspire attendees on how girls can change the world. Each Girl Scout also received a unique Seward House Museum patch.

GSNYPENN team members will attend upcoming free Monday Movie Mania events presented by the City of Auburn Parks & Recreation Department on the evenings of Aug. 8 at Osborne Park and Aug. 15 at Hoopes Park. Stop by their table from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. to make a craft to take home and learn more about how to join Girl Scouts as a girl member or adult volunteer. (The crafts are DIY dog toys on the 8th and build your own robots on the 15th.) Council staff will also have an activity table at a city event on Saturday, Aug. 20, at Falcon Park from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Families can participate in fun health and wellness-themed games and learn about Girl Scouts! For further information, send an email to info@gsnypenn.org or call (315) 698-9400 for assistance.

Girl Scouts serves girls in K-12. Annual membership is just $25 and financial assistance is available. To start her adventure, visit gsnypenn.org/join. To become an adult volunteer, learn more at gsnypenn.org/volunteer. To help make Girl Scouting possible for girls in your community, visit gsnypenn.org/donate.