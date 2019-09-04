The start of the 2019-2020 Girl Scout member year is here! Troops in Cayuga County and surrounding areas, part of the Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways Council (GSNYPENN) region, are busy preparing for more opportunities for girls in grades K-12 to experience leadership, adventure and success.
Girls and adults interested in learning more about the Girl Scout Leadership Experience and how to join GSNYPENN as girl members and/or adult volunteers can attend upcoming information and registration nights to begin their Girl Scout journey. Meet current local Girl Scouts and troop leaders and register for membership on-site. Sessions are free to attend.
• 6:30-8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 9, in the eighth grade cafeteria at Cato-Meridian Middle School, 2851 Route 370, Cato
• 6:30-8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, at Emily Howland Elementary School, 2384 Route 34B, Aurora
• 6:30-8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, at Millard Fillmore Elementary, 24 S. Main St., Moravia
• 6:30-8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, at A.J. Smith Elementary School, 26 Homer St., Union Springs
• 6-7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13, in the cafeteria at K.C. Heffernan Elementary School, 2 Learner’s Landing, Marcellus
• 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17, in the cafeteria at Waterman Elementary, 55 East St., Skaneateles
• 6:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17, at Weedsport Elementary School, 8954 Jackson St., Weedsport
• 6-7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 23, at A.A. Gates Elementary School, 30 Maple Ave., Port Byron
• 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1, at the Clifford Park clubhouse, 81 Mary St., Auburn
Troop 40727 fundraiser rescheduled
Lanterns in the Park, a fundraiser for Troop 40727 of Auburn, has been rescheduled from its original mid-August date (due to inclement weather) to Friday, September 27 from 5-8 p.m. at Hoopes Park, 100 S. Herman Ave., Auburn. Floating water lanterns for the park’s pond can be purchased for $10 at local businesses and the night of the event. Enjoy live music by Perform 4 Purpose, food vendors, a guest speaker, Girl Scouts recruitment table, mobile library with free books for children and teens, and more. All proceeds support the troop’s trip to Washington, D.C.
Girl Scouts serves girls in grade K-12. Annual membership is $25. Financial assistance is available. To register a girl online, visit gsnypenn.org/join. To become an adult volunteer, learn more at gsnypenn.org/volunteer.