Girl Scouts: Thanks for patience during cookie season

Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic during the March 2020 Girl Scout Cookie Program, the Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways Council and its staff, troops, members and families have grown adept at pivoting during the annual fundraiser. 2022 is proving to be no different as Girl Scout councils across the country navigate worldwide supply chain issues impacting the baker’s production, shipment and delivery of those delicious and iconic treats in some markets.

The cookie program helps troops raise crucial funds used to further enhance their Girl Scout Leadership Experience. GSNYPENN has extended its season end from March 27 to April 3 to allow girls additional time to reschedule any booths impacted by supply issues and is asking the community to be patient if pre-ordered cookies have not yet been delivered by their local Girl Scouts. If favorite flavors cannot be found at local booths, the council encourages everyone to try other varieties available and/or to make a donated purchase in support of girls’ entrepreneurship.

This season’s cookie purchases for donation to the Sweet Support Council Gift of Caring service project — which helps troops give back to others while also supporting their cookie program goals — will be gifted to local schools/educators and Meals on Wheels programs across the council’s 26-county service area as a special treat after the season ends and gifted stock arrives later in the year.

The pandemic disrupted the educational system, placing huge impacts on the teachers, administrators and staff who worked to provide continuity under challenging and uncertain conditions. Due to the pandemic, Meals on Wheels experienced an increase in the number of community members requesting services; the network supports community-based programs across the country dedicated to addressing senior isolation and hunger. Girl Scout Cookies purchased as a donation provide a unique way to recognize and celebrate the efforts of local educators and serve as a special treat for meal recipients.

“These inventory issues are unfortunate and frustrating; however, we’re so happy to see our Girl Scouts back in their communities after the challenges of the last two seasons. We value all the extra time, energy, and effort our staff, girls, volunteers, and families are dedicating to the program as we all navigate this,” says GSNYPENN CEO Julie Dale. “We want to keep the experience positive and impactful for our girls, as that’s our mission. Girls gain real-world business and leadership skills through their participation during a ‘normal’ cookie program and certainly tenfold during these unprecedented times. We truly appreciate the community’s support and understanding.”

The Girl Scout Cookie Program is the organization’s largest annual fundraiser and teaches girls essential life, leadership and business skills. Proceeds stay local and are used by troops for activities, badge work, community service, travel, summer camp and working toward Girl Scouting’s highest awards (Bronze, Silver, Gold) and also by the council to maintain office and camp properties and deliver programming to the close to 12,500 girl and adult members it serves.

The community can continue to support local Girl Scouts by accessing local troop ordering links for direct shipment of available cookie flavors or making a purchase for donation at gsnypenn.org/cookies22 or visiting local booths to purchase and donate cookies. For more information or assistance in finding a local booth, visit that cookie season webpage or contact the council at (315) 698-9400 or (800) 943-4414 or info@gsnypenn.org.

Auburn information session

Locally, council staff will host an “Everyday Superheroes” program on Wednesday, March 30, from 6 to 7 p.m. at Auburn First Presbyterian Church, 112 South St. The free session is for pre-K and kindergarten girls and their caregivers. Girls will learn what about makes them a superhero, what it means to be “purple” and making new friends. Staff will share information with interested families about how to start a new Girl Scout Daisy troop. For more information, contact Membership Engagement Manager Lisa Kaminski at (315) 745-6126 or lkaminski@gsnypenn.org.

National Cookie Weekend

Weedsport troops 40214 and 61181 held early cookie booths they earned as part of the fall product program during National Girl Scout Cookie Weekend, Feb. 18-20.

Girl Scouts serves girls in K-12. Annual membership is just $25 and financial assistance is available. To start her adventure, visit gsnypenn.org/join. To become an adult volunteer, learn more at gsnypenn.org/volunteer. To help make Girl Scouting possible for girls in your community, visit gsnypenn.org/donate.

Jaime Alvarez is senior director of marketing and communications for Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways. For more information, visit gsnypenn.org.

