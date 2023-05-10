The Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways Council recognized the thousands of volunteers who give their time and dedication to Girl Scouting in April, National Volunteer Appreciation Month. Each year, the council, girls, troops, families and community find special ways to thank local adult volunteers throughout the month and on April 22, which is Girl Scout Leader’s Day — a national recognition day to honor volunteers who work as troop leaders and mentor Girl Scouts.
The council posts online recognitions across its social media platforms celebrating volunteers who received special awards at regional volunteer appreciation dinners held in mid- to late April. Celebration locations this member year included North Syracuse, Gouverneur, New York Mills, Binghamton, Corning and Clifton Springs.
The following area GSNYPENN volunteers were presented with awards in appreciation of their dedication and efforts:
People are also reading…
Honor Pin
- Christina Akins, Auburn
- Donna Clark, Auburn
- Timmie Clark, Auburn
- Kathleen Wilde, Union Springs
Volunteer of Excellence
- Katrina Baliva, Union Springs
- Kayla Mayberry, Scipio Center
- LaCosta Saville, Scipio Center
Trefoil Award
- Service Unit 425 Team: Caywasco (Cayuga County)
- Kati Batty, Aurora
- Abigail Marnell, Locke
- Lauren Powers, Locke
- Audrey Ryerson, Moravia
- Madeline Saville, Scipio Center
- Melinda Sheppard, Moravia
- Kathleen Wilde, Union Springs
- Christina Wilkinson, Locke
- Cora Mae Williams, Moravia
Spirit Award
- Lori Knopp, King Ferry
- Kristy Partridge, Auburn
- Lisa Westmiller, Auburn
- Rising Star Award
- Kati Batty, Aurora
- Maureen Coats, King Ferry
- Ashley Daly, Scipio Center
- Brittany Drader, Moravia
- Rebecca Schuelke Staehr, Cayuga
Volunteer Years of Service Award Pin
40 years
- Nancy Niswender, Moravia
25 years
Audrey Ryerson, Moravia
20 years
- Kathleen Wilde, Union Springs
15 years
- Christina Akins, Auburn
10 years
- Katy Batty, Aurora
- Timmie Clark, Auburn
- Shannon Saville, Moravia
Five years
- Carrie Grooms, Camillus
- Lauren Villanueva, Camillus
For those interested in becoming an adult volunteer with the local Girl Scouts council, learn more at gsnypenn.org/volunteer.
Local Girl Scout news
Weedsport Service Unit extends another invitation to the community to help it commemorate the 100th anniversary of the formation of the very first local troop of Girl Scouts. The unit buried a time capsule at Weedsport Free Library on its 75th anniversary in 1998. They will dig it up at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 20, in celebration of the date that the first local Girl Scout troop was formed in 1923. All current and former Girl Scout members/families, alums and former troop leaders are invited. For more information, contact Deb Schwarting at (315) 253-2982 or dschwarting@twcny.rr.com.
Caregivers interested in learning more about the Girl Scout Leadership Experience are invited to free local “Unicorn Party” events this month in Auburn for girls in grades pre-K through one. Join council staff at 6:45 p.m. Tuesday, May 23, at Casey Park Elementary; 6:3 p.m. Wednesday, May 24, at Herman Ave Elementary; or 6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 25, at Owasco Elementary. Please RSVP to GSNYPENN’s director of membership engagement, Lisa Kaminski, at (315) 745-6126 or lkaminski@gsnypenn.org.
The Auburn Service Unit held a pancake breakfast at Applebee’s in late April to raise funds for local troop activities, and girls volunteered and helped serve customers. The unit also hosted an event at Orenda Springs Experiential Learning Center and invited neighboring service units, troops and Girl Scouts to take part with them.
Jaime Alvarez is vice president of marketing and communications for Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways. For more information, visit gsnypenn.org.