The Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways Council recognized the thousands of volunteers who give their time and dedication to Girl Scouting in April, National Volunteer Appreciation Month. Each year, the council, girls, troops, families and community find special ways to thank local adult volunteers throughout the month and on April 22, which is Girl Scout Leader’s Day — a national recognition day to honor volunteers who work as troop leaders and mentor Girl Scouts.

The council posts online recognitions across its social media platforms celebrating volunteers who received special awards at regional volunteer appreciation dinners held in mid- to late April. Celebration locations this member year included North Syracuse, Gouverneur, New York Mills, Binghamton, Corning and Clifton Springs.

The following area GSNYPENN volunteers were presented with awards in appreciation of their dedication and efforts:

Honor Pin

Christina Akins, Auburn

Donna Clark, Auburn

Timmie Clark, Auburn

Kathleen Wilde, Union Springs

Volunteer of Excellence

Katrina Baliva, Union Springs

Kayla Mayberry, Scipio Center

LaCosta Saville, Scipio Center

Trefoil Award

Service Unit 425 Team: Caywasco (Cayuga County)

Kati Batty, Aurora

Abigail Marnell, Locke

Lauren Powers, Locke

Audrey Ryerson, Moravia

Madeline Saville, Scipio Center

Melinda Sheppard, Moravia

Kathleen Wilde, Union Springs

Christina Wilkinson, Locke

Cora Mae Williams, Moravia

Spirit Award

Lori Knopp, King Ferry

Kristy Partridge, Auburn

Lisa Westmiller, Auburn

Rising Star Award

Kati Batty, Aurora

Maureen Coats, King Ferry

Ashley Daly, Scipio Center

Brittany Drader, Moravia

Rebecca Schuelke Staehr, Cayuga

Volunteer Years of Service Award Pin

40 years

Nancy Niswender, Moravia

25 years

Audrey Ryerson, Moravia

20 years

Kathleen Wilde, Union Springs

15 years

Christina Akins, Auburn

10 years

Katy Batty, Aurora

Timmie Clark, Auburn

Shannon Saville, Moravia

Five years

Carrie Grooms, Camillus

Lauren Villanueva, Camillus

For those interested in becoming an adult volunteer with the local Girl Scouts council, learn more at gsnypenn.org/volunteer.

Local Girl Scout news

Weedsport Service Unit extends another invitation to the community to help it commemorate the 100th anniversary of the formation of the very first local troop of Girl Scouts. The unit buried a time capsule at Weedsport Free Library on its 75th anniversary in 1998. They will dig it up at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 20, in celebration of the date that the first local Girl Scout troop was formed in 1923. All current and former Girl Scout members/families, alums and former troop leaders are invited. For more information, contact Deb Schwarting at (315) 253-2982 or dschwarting@twcny.rr.com.

Caregivers interested in learning more about the Girl Scout Leadership Experience are invited to free local “Unicorn Party” events this month in Auburn for girls in grades pre-K through one. Join council staff at 6:45 p.m. Tuesday, May 23, at Casey Park Elementary; 6:3 p.m. Wednesday, May 24, at Herman Ave Elementary; or 6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 25, at Owasco Elementary. Please RSVP to GSNYPENN’s director of membership engagement, Lisa Kaminski, at (315) 745-6126 or lkaminski@gsnypenn.org.

The Auburn Service Unit held a pancake breakfast at Applebee’s in late April to raise funds for local troop activities, and girls volunteered and helped serve customers. The unit also hosted an event at Orenda Springs Experiential Learning Center and invited neighboring service units, troops and Girl Scouts to take part with them.