Thom Barron's mother used to knit items for the young patients at Upstate Golisano Children's Hospital in Syracuse. Now, Barron honors that legacy by putting together something else for the hospital.

This Saturday night, Barron, of Auburn, will present the sixth in a series of drag performance fundraisers for the hospital at the Springside Inn in Fleming. It will be the second wintertime gala in the series, joining a drag brunch that will take place for the fifth year on Saturday, June 3. Overall, the five previous events have raised more than $30,000 for the hospital, Barron told The Citizen.

Along with those funds, the drag events have brought the performance art to an area where it's not as common as bigger cities like Syracuse and Rochester. Indeed, most of the performers Saturday will come from outside the area, with Barron the only one from Auburn. He described his drag persona, Ivanna Michaels, as "a put-together woman who likes to have fun and the finer things."

"She is down to earth and classy until backed into a corner, then her hoops come off," Barron said. "But all in all, she's just that real queen that is everyone's best friend."

Like his fundraisers, Barron created Michaels because of his late mother, Valencia Barron. The persona was his escape from reality when she was diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer, he said.

The fundraisers are his only regular local opportunity to perform as Michaels, though he has donned her makeup and dress for one-time events at Auburn Public Theater and the Lavish Lounge.

Despite the size of the drag scene in Auburn, or perhaps because of it, Barron has also been no stranger to the conservative bigotry the performance art has experienced, particularly in recent years.

"Being a positive person, you have to rise above it, take the high road and try to educate the community," he said. "People think drag is for the clubs, but I've taken it out of the clubs."

Barron first put together a drag brunch, themed after Mardi Gras, about five years ago in Geneva. He was then asked about starting one to support the Golisano hospital by his manager at the Auburn location of Walmart, which partners with the Children's Miracle Network. That and his mother's relationship to the hospital has made organizing the fundraisers an easy decision, he said.

Springside owners Sean and Beth Lattimore were enthusiastic about hosting the events, Barron said, as their daughter is a nurse at Upstate. He thanked them and friends Sheryl Jones, Anthony Willoughby and Ryan Tyrell for their support, as well as Danielle Bright of The Upstate Foundation. Willoughby, of Syracuse, who performs as Rhea Listic, has been with Barron since the first event.

Because they support a children's hospital, the events are family-friendly, Barron said. The skits and songs presented by the performers are appropriate for children. Saturday's event will feature eight performers, Michaels included, all of whom will be volunteering their time. The gala sold out last week, as have most of the events since the first, which sold 100 tickets to raise $5,000 for the hospital.

The June brunch will feature "RuPaul's Drag Race" performer Kasha Davis, of Rochester, who along with fellow show performers Pandora Boxx and Darienne Lake has built "a big (drag) scene" in the city, Barron said. He hopes his fundraisers at the Springside lead to not only more money for the children's hospital, but a similar presence for drag in an area where it became his passion.

"I carry on the legacy to give back how my mom did," he said. "But now I paint my face and put on a dress and do something fun in memory of the greatest person, who taught me to give back."

Stay tuned Tickets are not yet on sale for the sixth annual Drag Brunch taking place Saturday, June 3, at the Springside Inn, but details will be announced on Facebook ahead of the event.

Gallery: Drag fundraisers at the Springside Inn