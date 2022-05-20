 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
GoFundMe launched for Auburn musician

A GoFundMe has been launched for Joshua Mycal Haines, an Auburn musician who is in critical condition at the Cleveland Clinic.

Haines, 31, is recovering from heart surgery, a mitro valve replacement. The cost of his surgery and treatments has been a burden on him and his parents, who have been out of work until he can return home.

The GoFundMe was launched by the Music United Foundation, a nonprofit that helps local musicians in need. Haines is the drummer of the SAMMY-nominated Auburn metal band Murder in Rue Morgue, and hopes to return to his kit after his recovery.

Donors to the GoFundMe, which has a goal of $5,000, will receive a raffle ticket for a large-screen TV for every $10 they donate.

For more information, or to donate, visit https://gofund.me/09f56829.

