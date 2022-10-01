 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COMMUNITY

GoFundMe launched for Venice Center Pavilion

  • 0
VC Pavilion

The Venice Center Pavilion.

 Provided

A GoFundMe has been launched to save the Venice Center Pavilion.

Located between Genoa and Scipio Center, the pavilion has been around since the early 1800s, according to the post on the crowdfunding campaign website.

"It has seen many generations of celebration and fun," said the post, which is attributed to the Venice community. "You may even remember gathering there for family events, weddings, reunions, chicken BBQ, roller skating, tractor shows and even a Square Dance or two. The Venice Center Pavilion has been a part of this community's laughter for generations."

The pavilion stopped hosting events due to COVID-19, during which time bills and building maintenance costs have added up. The nonprofit pavilion depends on rentals, and has little money in its savings account. The community said it hopes to reopen the pavilion in spring 2023.

People are also reading…

The campaign is being organized by the Southern Cayuga Farmers Festival Association.

For more information, or to contribute to the campaign, visit https://gofund.me/6321310b.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Here's why decorating for fall might actually make you feel happier

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News