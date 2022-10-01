GoFundMe launched for Venice Center Pavilion

A GoFundMe has been launched to save the Venice Center Pavilion.

Located between Genoa and Scipio Center, the pavilion has been around since the early 1800s, according to the post on the crowdfunding campaign website.

"It has seen many generations of celebration and fun," said the post, which is attributed to the Venice community. "You may even remember gathering there for family events, weddings, reunions, chicken BBQ, roller skating, tractor shows and even a Square Dance or two. The Venice Center Pavilion has been a part of this community's laughter for generations."

The pavilion stopped hosting events due to COVID-19, during which time bills and building maintenance costs have added up. The nonprofit pavilion depends on rentals, and has little money in its savings account. The community said it hopes to reopen the pavilion in spring 2023.

The campaign is being organized by the Southern Cayuga Farmers Festival Association.

For more information, or to contribute to the campaign, visit https://gofund.me/6321310b.