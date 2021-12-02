GoFundMe launched for woman in Auburn hospital

A GoFundMe has been launched for a woman in the critical care unit at Auburn Community Hospital.

Alexandra Giordano has been at the hospital since Nov. 4, and is currently on a ventilator in a medically induced coma.

Her illness was sudden and "a complete shock" to her family, they said on the fundraiser page. They are now working to transfer her to another facility to continue her care.

The GoFundMe has a goal of $25,000, and has raised a little more than $11,000 as of Thursday afternoon. It has been organized by her daughter, Ariana Giordano, and stepdaughter, Bridgett Mattes.

"Anyone that knows Alexandra knows what a kind, selfless and generous person she is. She would give the shirt off her back to help anyone, even a stranger. She lives her life with her heart on her sleeve and shows compassion to every person that she comes in contact with," the page says.

For more information, or to donate, visit gofund.me/16b64656.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0