GoFundMe supporting Auburn man recovering from transplant

A GoFundMe campaign is supporting an Auburn man wrestling with the effects of cancer.

The campaign supports Dave Storrs, of Auburn, who wears a tiger-themed wrestling mask and goes by the name of Cancer Tiger.

According to the campaign page, Storrs was diagnosed with chronic myeloid leukemia in September 2019. He underwent oral chemotherapy for a year. But the cancer was aggressive and mutated, and so Storrs was hospitalized in November. He then underwent successful chemotherapy for 32 days at the Wilmot Cancer Center in Rochester.

Doctors then determined Storrs would need a bone marrow transplant. His brother, Marc Storrs, who is also organizing the GoFundMe, turned out to be a donor match. The transplant took place in January.

Because his recovery from the transplant will keep Dave Storrs out of work for an extended period of time, the campaign was launched to offset the lack of income. It has a goal of $20,000.

For more information, or to contribute to the campaign, visit gofundme.com/f/cancertiger.

