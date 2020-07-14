GoFundMe supports longtime Auburn fundraiser

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A GoFundMe has been launched for Auburn man Vin Gleason and his family.

According to Kelly Logue, who is organizing the fundraiser with Robert Auchman, Gleason has undergone more than 20 medical procedures since May 2017, resulting in more than $15,000 in out-of-pocket costs. The GoFundMe, which has a goal of $15,000, will help Gleason and his family pay those costs.

"Vin’s humble personality makes it difficult for him to ask for help," Logue said on the GoFundMe page. "With all the support he has given the community, I am asking for your help to take away the financial burden he has endured."

Gleason has been a community advocate and fundraiser for several years, launching the nonprofit Run 4 Life in 2007 to raise money for local charities and hospitals. He also works with people with disabilities, and this spring, he raised more than $2,000 for the Auburn Hunger Task Force through a month-long 100 Miles for Hunger program that saw him and his team of 23 run more than 2,000 miles.

"Please help Vin during this time as he has helped so many others despite his own struggles," Logue said. "As a community, I know that you will find it in your hearts to assist a man who has dedicated and sacrificed so much for our community."

For more information, or to contribute, visit https://gf.me/u/yfpyaz.

