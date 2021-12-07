 Skip to main content
EDUCATION

GoFundMe supports new children's music program in Auburn

Drum Performance - music band
Deposit Photos

A GoFundMe has been launched to raise money for a children's music program in Auburn.

The Music United Foundation aims to raise $3,000 for its new Create a Musician program, which will provide instruments, lessons and more for local children to begin learning music. Children sign a pledge to keep their grades up, and the foundation follows their progress. All items used in the program are purchased from local music stores.

Led by president Jane Stebbins-Skowron, the Music United Foundation has raised more than $175,000 for area musicians in medical need, and their families.

For more information, or to donate, visit gofund.me/1fa1cba8.

