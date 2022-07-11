GoFundMe to support Auburn infant who needs surgery

A GoFundMe has been launched to support Annie Petty, a 1-year-old baby in Auburn, and her family.

Annie had a stroke prior to birth, said her grandmother Shannon Smith, who is organizing the GoFundMe. The stroke resulted in infantile spasms, a rare form of epilepsy. Annie is now scheduled for brain surgery in September and has several other medical needs that require constant care and frequent travel to appointments in Syracuse and Rochester, and as far as Boston.

Smith's daughter and Annie's mother, Jennifer Horsford, had to quit her nursing job to care for her daughter full-time, Smith said. Annie's stay in Boston for her surgery will be about a month long.

The GoFundMe, which has a goal of $5,000, will go towards Annie's medical care and related expenses.

For more information, or to donate, visit gofund.me/06ce8f37.