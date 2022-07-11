 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
HEALTH

GoFundMe to support Auburn infant who needs surgery

  • 0

A GoFundMe has been launched to support Annie Petty, a 1-year-old baby in Auburn, and her family.

Annie had a stroke prior to birth, said her grandmother Shannon Smith, who is organizing the GoFundMe. The stroke resulted in infantile spasms, a rare form of epilepsy. Annie is now scheduled for brain surgery in September and has several other medical needs that require constant care and frequent travel to appointments in Syracuse and Rochester, and as far as Boston.

Smith's daughter and Annie's mother, Jennifer Horsford, had to quit her nursing job to care for her daughter full-time, Smith said. Annie's stay in Boston for her surgery will be about a month long.

The GoFundMe, which has a goal of $5,000, will go towards Annie's medical care and related expenses.

For more information, or to donate, visit gofund.me/06ce8f37.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: How to delete your personal data off of Google

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News