Golf tournament to support Cayuga County Habitat

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The 16th annual Beardsley Architects & Engineers Golf Tournament supporting Cayuga County Habitat for Humanity will take place at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 14, at Dutch Hollow Country Club on Benson Road in Owasco.

Registration for the four-person scramble tournament will include two carts per team, lunch, beverages, a shirt, a $5,000 putting contest at 4 p.m., a longest drive contest, closest to the pin, a steak dinner and an awards ceremony to follow. Raffles include a door prize raffle and a 50/50, and tickets for the dinner only are available.

Sponsorship opportunities are also available.

All COVID-19 state guidance will be followed; participants are asked to bring masks, or one will be provided if necessary.

Registration is requested by Aug. 7.

For more information, or to register, visit cayugahabitat.org or contact Karen Jones at kjones@beardsley.com or eonori@beardsley.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0