Golf tourney organizers thank Auburn community

THANK YOU FOR YOUR SUPPORT OF THE 2019 “BILLY-O GOLF TOURNEY”
Due to the kindness and support of the Auburn community, we raised nearly $12,000 to fund ALS research! We are overwhelmed and amazed by this community!
ONE HUNDRED PERCENT of the profits from our tournament go to fund ALS research, and hopefully one day come up with a cure for this devastating disease.
Dr, Benjamin Brooks is the Medical Director of Carolina Neuromuscular/ALS-MDA Center, and was Bill’s doctor for the bulk of battle with ALS. Under the direction of Dr. Brooks the Carolinas Research Fund supports clinical and scientific research activities. Our funds go directly to support ALS research at the Carolinas Center.
Bill loved the game of golf, and had great memories of playing at Dutch Hollow. We were blessed with beautiful weather the day of the tournament, 29 fantastic teams, over 65 hole sponsors, monetary donations, and so many generous door prize donations from local businesses. It was a great gathering of family, friends, and community.
Again, thank you for helping us raise these funds for such a worthy cause, and for helping us to honor the memory of Bill Orman!
We raised $6640 the first year of the tourney on about a month’s notice and the jump to $ 11,200 in one year was remarkable and so revealing of what a great, compassionate, generous and caring community the people of Auburn really are and also of how many great friends Billy had in the area. Darlene has a thing about round numbers up so she very generously added well over a $1000 to both years totals to reach $7000 and $12000, thanks Dar. Dutch Hollow went above and beyond to make this this tournament an enjoyable day for all and thanks to all that joined us in one way or another to make it complete!!! If any other companies or individuals would like to sponsor a hole or contribute to prizes next year we will appreciate it greatly. We can be contacted via email to Darlene, haresorman@verizon.net or John, jthatesgolf@yahoo.com.
The date for next year’s tournament is September 19th which is limited to 30 teams and gives all last years teams first come until September 1st entered and paid,any openings after will be taken from waiting list. Below is a list of all the people and businesses who helped this event be so successful, thank you all.
The Family of Bill Orman Thanks everyone again for all you did for a great cause. Help us find a cure!!!
Sincerely,
The Billy-O Tournament Committee: John & Linda Taylor, Andrea Rizzo Janish, Marjorie Rizzo, Katie Orman, Darlene Orman, Neta Dodson
