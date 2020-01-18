Golf tourney organizers thank Auburn community

THANK YOU FOR YOUR SUPPORT OF THE 2019 “BILLY-O GOLF TOURNEY”

Due to the kindness and support of the Auburn community, we raised nearly $12,000 to fund ALS research! We are overwhelmed and amazed by this community!

ONE HUNDRED PERCENT of the profits from our tournament go to fund ALS research, and hopefully one day come up with a cure for this devastating disease.

Dr, Benjamin Brooks is the Medical Director of Carolina Neuromuscular/ALS-MDA Center, and was Bill’s doctor for the bulk of battle with ALS. Under the direction of Dr. Brooks the Carolinas Research Fund supports clinical and scientific research activities. Our funds go directly to support ALS research at the Carolinas Center.

Bill loved the game of golf, and had great memories of playing at Dutch Hollow. We were blessed with beautiful weather the day of the tournament, 29 fantastic teams, over 65 hole sponsors, monetary donations, and so many generous door prize donations from local businesses. It was a great gathering of family, friends, and community.

Again, thank you for helping us raise these funds for such a worthy cause, and for helping us to honor the memory of Bill Orman!