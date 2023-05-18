Along with the tournament, an online auction will take place from June 1 through June 13 featuring birding tours, paddling excursions, bird photography and more at myminiauction.com/montezuma-audubon-center-2020 . Proceeds from the tournament and the auction support the center, the Montezuma Wetlands Complex, and important bird areas in the Finger Lakes Region.

“Now more than ever, we must inspire more people to connect with nature and take action to protect birds and the places they need,” said Chris Lajewski, director of the center and the Onondaga Lake Conservation Corps, in a news release. “Bird habitats are changing fast and dramatically, and many are plummeting. Montezuma Audubon Center is leading the way in innovative conservation projects that create more opportunities for everyone to get involved. Annual Benefit participants will help Montezuma Audubon Center and our amazing community of conservationists elevate the impact of our work.”