Golf tourney to support new police dog for Cayuga County Sheriff's Office

A golf tournament to support the acquisition of a new K-9 by the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office will take place Friday, Aug. 21.

Presented by Access to Home Care Services and New Beginnings Home Care, the 2020 Home Care United Open will begin at 1 p.m. at Highland Park Golf Club, 3068 Franklin St. Road, Sennett.

This year's tournament will raise money for the Sean M. Walsh K-9 Memorial Foundation, which the local sheriff's office has contacted in an effort to acquire a new K-9. The foundation was established in honor of Spc. Sean M. Walsh, who was killed in November 2011 in Afghanistan while serving in Operation Enduring Freedom with the California Army National Guard. He hoped to become a K-9 handler with law enforcement after his service.

Access to Home Care Services and New Beginnings Home Care Services selected the foundation as the beneficiary of their annual tournament, hoping to help bring a new police dog to Cayuga County. The Auburn Police Department's K-9, Chuey, passed away from cancer earlier this year.

For more information, or to register or donate, visit cnyhomecareservices.com/home-care-united-annual-fundraiser.

