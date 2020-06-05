Grant to go toward health kits for Cayuga County farm workers
HEALTH

Grant to go toward health kits for Cayuga County farm workers

Hand sanitizer for farms 2.JPG

Cornell Cooperative Extension of Cayuga County workers, from left, Erin Humphrey, Ron Kuck and director Dan Welch distribute hand sanitizer and masks to farmers in Cayuga County May 12. 

 Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen

The Cayuga Community Health Network has received a $2,600 grant from the Cayuga County COVID-19 Fund to provide wellness kits to the county's farm workers, who've been disproportionately affected by the pandemic.

The grant will give the network enough materials to make about 250 kits and deliver them to about 25 farms. The kits include hand sanitizer, a washable face mask and information about the virus in English and Spanish.

The network is also working with Cornell Cooperative Extension of Cayuga County to identify farms who will benefit the most from these kits. (The extension has also assembled a list of resources to help farms comply with completing a business safety plan as required by the state. To access the list, visit http://agworkforce.cals.cornell.edu/2020/06/01/resources-for-farm-business-safety-plan-required-in-new-york.)

The Cayuga County COVID-19 Fund is an affiliate fund of the Central New York Community Foundation.

For more information about the program, contact Executive Director Shari Weiss at sweiss@cayugahealthnetwork.org or (315) 252-4212.

