Grant to go toward health kits for Cayuga County farm workers

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-589-5105 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Cayuga Community Health Network has received a $2,600 grant from the Cayuga County COVID-19 Fund to provide wellness kits to the county's farm workers, who've been disproportionately affected by the pandemic.

The grant will give the network enough materials to make about 250 kits and deliver them to about 25 farms. The kits include hand sanitizer, a washable face mask and information about the virus in English and Spanish.

The network is also working with Cornell Cooperative Extension of Cayuga County to identify farms who will benefit the most from these kits. (The extension has also assembled a list of resources to help farms comply with completing a business safety plan as required by the state. To access the list, visit http://agworkforce.cals.cornell.edu/2020/06/01/resources-for-farm-business-safety-plan-required-in-new-york.)

The Cayuga County COVID-19 Fund is an affiliate fund of the Central New York Community Foundation.

For more information about the program, contact Executive Director Shari Weiss at sweiss@cayugahealthnetwork.org or (315) 252-4212.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0