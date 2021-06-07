Green Corner: A faith-based conversation about the environment

I am looking forward to sharing a monthly column of ways we can care for the environment. My name is Kip Coerper. I am presently enrolled in the internationally renowned GreenFaith Fellowship Program (greenfaith.org) where I meet twice a month with 40 other fellows from around the world. We talk about ways we can raise the public’s awareness of the reality and impact of climate change and share ways we can connect to climate justice issues. My hope is that this monthly column will inspire you to make a difference in saving energy, reducing waste and caring for clean air and water — basically, finding solutions to reduce each of our carbon footprints. I offer these thoughts because my faith tells me to be responsible for caring for God's abundant and lavish creation that we have been gifted. As coordinator for EarthWorks, the eco ministry of St. James’ Episcopal Church in Skaneateles, I have led discussion groups on caring for the earth. We have reduced our carbon footprint at St. James’ and in our homes, and I hope to offer you some suggestions on how to do the same.
Since 1970, many of the world’s citizens have been celebrating Earth Day, April 22 (earrthday.org). Earth Day was established to address the impacts of 150 years of industrial development that left a growing legacy of serious human health impacts. This year, three days of action were planned: On April 20 a global Youth Climate Action Summit, on April 21 Teach for the Planet: Global Education Summit, for teachers, and on April 22 Restore Our Earth, featuring discussions and workshops on emerging green technologies and innovative thinking that can restore the world’s ecosystems.
Hardly a day goes by that we don't notice a news article about "green building," sustainable living, carbon footprints, natural/organic foods, renewable energy, etc. These have been catchphrases in our consumer-oriented society. So what is this new consciousness all about? I would like to suggest that it is not about politics or simple environmental awareness. I believe it is about stewardship. In other words, acknowledging the blessings we have received and acting as responsible stewards of the earth. I feel we have a responsibility to each other (our neighbors and members of the world community) and to our children to care for these wondrous gifts. The people of the Onondaga Nation originally lived on this land that we have acquired in central New York. We might share in their reverence for the land and environment by always considering how our actions that impact the environment will affect the “seventh generation” beyond ourselves.
"Global warming" is perhaps the most commonly used phrase associated with stewardship of the earth. Whether you think this phenomenon is actually occurring or not, the reality is that our environment is adversely affected by people's actions. Landfills are filling up at an exorbitant rate with materials that will take thousands of years to decompose while recycling is readily available. Smog and air pollution are rampant in some areas, even though alternative energy and cleaner technologies exist to help reduce these problems. Toxic materials are everywhere, many inside our homes, even though alternatives are being developed or have been around for many years.
In this column, I will be sharing alternative ways to think about our habits and how they affect the environment and our collective lives.
An action you can take: You can be involved now by learning about and encouraging your elected officials to support the Climate and Community Investment Act in the New York State Legislature (nyrenews.org). This act will raise money from corporate polluters and use it to create green jobs, invest in frontline communities and build a renewable community in New York.
The Heaven of heavens is the Lord's,
But He entrusted the earth to its people
— Psalm 115:16
Kip Coerper is organist and choirmaster at St. James’ Episcopal Church in Skaneateles and music director of the MasterWorks Chorale of CNY. At St. James’ he also coordinates EarthWorks, St. James’ eco ministry. In that capacity he is offering some monthly reflections on how people can address climate change, save money, be more energy efficient, and simply care for our beautiful creation.