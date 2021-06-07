Green Corner: A faith-based conversation about the environment

I am looking forward to sharing a monthly column of ways we can care for the environment. My name is Kip Coerper. I am presently enrolled in the internationally renowned GreenFaith Fellowship Program (greenfaith.org) where I meet twice a month with 40 other fellows from around the world. We talk about ways we can raise the public’s awareness of the reality and impact of climate change and share ways we can connect to climate justice issues. My hope is that this monthly column will inspire you to make a difference in saving energy, reducing waste and caring for clean air and water — basically, finding solutions to reduce each of our carbon footprints. I offer these thoughts because my faith tells me to be responsible for caring for God's abundant and lavish creation that we have been gifted. As coordinator for EarthWorks, the eco ministry of St. James’ Episcopal Church in Skaneateles, I have led discussion groups on caring for the earth. We have reduced our carbon footprint at St. James’ and in our homes, and I hope to offer you some suggestions on how to do the same.