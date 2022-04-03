Green Corner: Caring for climate justice 'the harmony way'

God’s world is expansive. We have been created to dwell with all people and all things in solidarity with love and care for the other. Native American theology has always embraced this idea of caring for every facet of creation, because we are all connected. This spirit of ubuntu (“I am because we all are”) is a driving spirit of caring for others and for our creation. Multiple faith communities have ways of expressing this caring. GreenFaith (a multi-faith environmental organization) has provided a multi-faith collection of resources for the upcoming sacred season of climate care and environmental justice. This resource can be found online here.

Many religious holidays happen between March 19 and May 6, including Ramadan for Muslims, Easter for Christians and Passover for Jews, and April 22 is Earth Day. So it is an appropriate time to share these opportunities for reflection on how we can “lean into” environmental justice and show ways of caring more and more for where we live, so we leave the earth a cleaner place for the “seventh generation” beyond us.

Indigenous author the Rev. Dr. Randy Woodley explains the “harmony way” in “Becoming Rooted." The “harmony way” with each other and with the earth occurs when “a deep respect characterizes those relationships. The wisdom of Indigenous stories and traditions emphasizes the importance of restoring the relationships that exist among Creator, humans, animals, and the earth. One of the principle values found within the way of harmony is generosity, often expressed through hospitality. (Are you being hospitable to your neighbor, to your plants, to your animals?). Other values include respect for everything and everyone and a lifestyle of gratitude, especially for each other and to the earth which produces well and in abundance,” especially when we do not tamper with it, i.e. with chemicals, resource depletion or pollution.

All of the major faith communities around the world speak of this recognition of respect and honoring life, humanity and our creation, the earth. During this sacred season for the earth, consider learning more about the wisdom that has been passed down from generations in your faith tradition to help empower you to make a positive difference in how you interact with and care for the earth and your fellow neighbor.

Kip Coerper is organist and choirmaster at St. James’ Episcopal Church in Skaneateles and music director of the MasterWorks Chorale of CNY. At St. James’ he also coordinates EarthWorks, St. James’ eco ministry. In that capacity he is offering some monthly reflections on how people can address climate change, save money, be more energy efficient, and simply care for our beautiful creation.

