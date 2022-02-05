Green Corner: Caring for the climate with our food choices

January is a time to contemplate New Years’ resolutions. Perhaps it is time to consider how you can help address the detrimental effects of climate change through how we produce and consume food.

Did you know that in the U.S., about 40% of all food is wasted! And when that wasted food goes into a landfill it generates methane gas, which can be 80 times more powerful than carbon dioxide. Could you pay more attention to the food that needs to be eaten in your refrigerator, so less of it gets tossed out? Do you compost your food scraps, which actually can improve your garden and reduce methane dramatically? (Visit cnycompost.com.)

Traditional fruits and vegetables are grown with the use of harmful pesticides like brain-toxic chlorpyrifos, cancer-linked glyphosate (better known as Roundup), and pollinator-threatening neonicotinoids. You can keep these out of your body by buying certified organic fruits and vegetables. Not only your body will benefit. Organic agriculture using regenerative farm practices will build soil health (better in the long term for the farm, as well as its vegetables), mitigate climate change, and protect air, water and habitat for wildlife. All of this will provide more economic stability for farmers as well. Unfortunately, present conventional food is artificially cheap due to a wide range of public subsidies, as well as laws and norms that do not require farmers to shoulder the full costs of labor, water and air pollution, soil depletion and other environmental and health harms.

Some people suggest "Meatless Mondays" as a way to reduce your carbon footprint. That is a good idea if you are eating conventional grown meat in feed lots and barns. Organically grown vegetables are more healthy for you and the environment than meat from traditionally raised farm animals. But so, too, is consuming meat that is 100% grass-fed. Beef that is 100% grass-fed actually helps the soil because the animals naturally fertilize it, the animals are healthier and rarely need antibiotics, the meat will taste better, and few if no chemicals or antibiotics are introduced into the ecosystem to harm the land, animals, farmers and you.

The good news is that organic food is the fastest-growing part of the food economy. As we consume more organic food, the prices will come down. So buy organic, which will make you more healthy, the animals more healthy, our soils less depleted, the runoff into lakes less severe, our bees and wildlife more plentiful, and our farm workers less impacted by harmful chemicals. And when you go to restaurants, always ask if the meat and vegetables are organic. Where are they sourced? Are they from local farms? Perhaps the chicken is local, the beef is from California — then choose the chicken.

Our choices as consumers will help determine the food producers and marketers provide us. Read up on regenerative farming practices at nrdc.org/resources/regenerative-agriculture.

Kip Coerper is organist and choirmaster at St. James’ Episcopal Church in Skaneateles and music director of the MasterWorks Chorale of CNY. At St. James’ he also coordinates EarthWorks, St. James’ eco ministry. In that capacity he is offering some monthly reflections on how people can address climate change, save money, be more energy efficient, and simply care for our beautiful creation.

