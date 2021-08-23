Green Corner: Do we really need it?

How do we think about products we use? Can we borrow them? How much do we need them? Can we get one with less extraneous packing material? Can we get it locally produced? Is it possible to avoid toxic chemicals? All of these questions have to do with thinking about the effect on our environment of what we consume. Challenge your thinking. Do you turn off lights when you leave a room? Do you let gallons of water go down the drain while you are brushing your teeth, or while you turn and go to the refrigerator? Could you turn the shower off while soaping your body? Could you steam all the vegetables in one pot with the same water, rather than using separate pots and separate burners? Do you turn off your hot water heater when you go on vacation? Do you plan your errands to make one trip rather than three? Or could you walk or bike to pick up your purchase? How about sharing magazine or newspaper subscriptions with your neighbor? Or share your garden tools, including lawnmowers. Have you been to the local farmers market? The local produce is usually fresher, hence it has more nutritional value, tastes better does not have unnecessary packing material and has a low transportation cost involved with its production. And furthermore, you are supporting your local community in purchasing it.