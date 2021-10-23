Green Corner: Everyday decisions affect God's earth

You care for the land and water it;

you enrich it abundantly.

The streams of God are filled with water

to provide the people with grain,

for so you have ordained it.

The meadows are covered with flocks

and the valleys are matted with grain;

they shout for joy and sing.

— Psalm 65:9-13

God cares for us — for our wellbeing, for our relationships, for our environment. What a wonderful call to simply respond in thanksgiving and appreciation for all that he has done for us. The little things each of us do to care for God’s earth do make a difference. Noticeable differences are using energy-efficient appliances, lightbulbs and cars, and not using single-use plastic.

Why is our diocese starting a Climate Care group? Why are we as a collective people slow to recognize the effects of climate change? Alas, I believe the thoughtless rise and expanse of capitalism may be a factor. From "A Damaged Planet" by Oliver Jeffers: “Western society saw change occur at breakneck speed in the 1950s, when we went from the rationing of World War II to such disposable affluence that planned obsolescence was openly celebrated: buy it cheap, buy it new, keep up with the Joneses. It was the decade that plastic really entered the cycle of humanity. And though we now know it permeates everything on our planet as a poison, it is still being produced at alarming rates.

"But the biggest change of the 1950s was that collective selfishness fell upon us. People spent money, and votes, on whatever ticked the 'What’s in it for me?’ box. Since then, we have lived an accelerated life of excess, and now we are realizing the party is over, and we have been handed the bill" — the degradation of our earth.

It is time to realize that our actions and our purchases have consequences on our environment. Everything we pay for should include that consequence in its price. For instance, a price on carbon is a good business way for the gas industry to be held accountable for the pollution that is a result of their product. If you agree, you can encourage Congress to pass the bipartisan Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act (energyinnovationact.org) and/or join the Citizens' Climate Lobby (citizensclimatelobby.org), which has a chapter in Syracuse. This organization is just one path to sustainability.

You can find other ways to impact corporate America with your life choices and purchases at greenamerica.org. Their website helps to evaluate companies according to “green” criteria. They are an organization that not only helps you to understand the issues, but they also have been successful at encouraging companies to alter their business practices to be more environmentally friendly.

Keep recycling. Pay attention to your waste and how items are packaged and where they come from. Think “efficiency” as an important consideration of purchasing items. Become an educated consumer. The internet has thousands of websites on environmental awareness. God’s green earth will thank you.

Kip Coerper is organist and choirmaster at St. James’ Episcopal Church in Skaneateles and music director of the MasterWorks Chorale of CNY. At St. James’ he also coordinates EarthWorks, St. James’ eco ministry. In that capacity he is offering some monthly reflections on how people can address climate change, save money, be more energy efficient, and simply care for our beautiful creation.

