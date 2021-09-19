Green Corner: Faith and caring about climate change

Why should any of us care about the changing climate? What is the imperative that people of faith have to make a difference with our actions? What actions can we take to clean up the environment, use less energy and care about our brothers and sisters in disadvantaged neighborhoods, where disproportionate negative environmental consequences affect their quality of life?

For answers to these questions, please consider joining the Episcopal Diocese of Central New York for three presentations on climate care from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday nights starting on Sept. 28. You can register at cnyepiscopal.org/caring-for-gods-creation.

Consider the words of Pope Francis who shares St. Francis’ words at the beginning of his encyclical “On care for our common home”:

“Praise be to you, my Lord, through our Sister, Mother Earth, who sustains and governs us, and who who produces various fruit with colored flowers and herbs. This sister now cries out to us because of the harm we have inflicted on her by our irresponsible use and abuse of the goods with which God has endowed her.”

We can do better. Consider how you can make a difference and join on Zoom on Sept. 28, Oct. 5 and Oct. 12, starting at 6:30 p.m.

Kip Coerper is organist and choirmaster at St. James’ Episcopal Church in Skaneateles and music director of the MasterWorks Chorale of CNY. At St. James’ he also coordinates EarthWorks, St. James’ eco ministry. In that capacity he is offering some monthly reflections on how people can address climate change, save money, be more energy efficient, and simply care for our beautiful creation.

