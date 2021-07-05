Green Corner: How you can contribute to plastic waste recycling

Plastic waste and recycling: What are we to do? Does it matter?

The answer to that is a resounding "yes" when you realize that once it is created, plastic never leaves the earth. It breaks down, but only into smaller and smaller particles that eventually find their way into our food and water and, subsequently, our bodies. And in our bodies, they are contributors to cancer.

Alas, only about 9% of the world’s plastic is recycled. A problem is that huge companies and manufacturers are producing more and more plastic every year. Plastics have 85% less specific gravity than metals, allowing for potential 80% weight savings and 30%-50% cost savings for individual components. Thus, there is monetary incentive for businesses to further invest in plastic.

However, since it is a business decision to create and use more plastic, it seems appropriate that businesses should be responsible for the environmental impact of their products. Presently, only nine states (including New York) are pushing for “extended producer responsibility” laws to account for creating plastic that is recyclable. Most of these laws are around a single product, such as computers and batteries. Consider signing the petition at Care2 (care2.com) to encourage corporate responsibility for creating plastic products.