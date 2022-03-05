Green Corner: Local resources for sustainable living

Last month we learned about the importance of our food choices, which can be so impacted by national and international organizations and government choices. However, we can also have an impact on our local environments right here where we live. In fact, there are many local opportunities to care for the environment and make a difference for climate justice.

For instance, local villages and towns may have environmental advisory committees. Skaneateles’ environmental advisory committee minutes can be found under “Resources” at villageofskaneateles.com. This committee (Kim Persee, Carol Stokes-Cawley, Tara Lynn, Ed Marx, Dave Middleton, Patrick McDonald, Jessica Millman and I) meets once a month to talk about ways we can positively impact our environment. We are learning that there is substantial grant money available from the state Energy Research and Development Committee's Clean Energy Program to give to local communities in support of green initiatives that will “create a healthy and sustainable environment by investing in future-focused clean energy solutions."

Our committee is reviewing the adaptions and changes Skaneateles village can make, such as more LED street lights and electric vehicle charging stations, to “green” our village. After careful research, we then make recommendations to the Skaneateles Village Board to consider on behalf of making our community “more green,” i.e. less waste, more alternative energy, a cleaner lake, better recycling. If you would like to comment or make a suggestion for us to pursue, visit villageofskaneateles.com/contact and your comment will be forwarded to our committee.

CNY Compost (CNYcompost.org) is another local business encouraging composting, which aims to reduce methane gas that would otherwise be released when our food scraps go to landfills. And you then will have access to quality compost for your garden.

If you are from another local village or town, perhaps you could initiate a village environmental committee to help encourage leaders to pay attention to climate issues and our environmental impacts, and care for climate justice issues.

More and more people of all ages are realizing that we can no longer do business like we used to when we care about the future of God’s green earth. Native Americans have always know this to be true. The Haudenosaunee people, on whose land we reside, live by the philosophy that “the decisions we make today should result in a sustainable world seven generations into the future.”

Two more local organizations that are positively impacting our local environment now, for the seventh generation and beyond, include GreeningUSA.org in Syracuse, which promotes “10 Steps to Sustainable Communities” and can help you make the adaptions necessary to become a sustainable community. And citizensclimatelobby.org, which has a strong chapter in Syracuse, promotes putting a price on carbon with a dividend back to taxpayers in order to include the true “cost” of the use of carbon by organizations and corporations in our society.

Pay attention to the impact your life choices make on our environment. Join the movement for climate justice and climate care. We all can live more sustainably.

Kip Coerper is organist and choirmaster at St. James’ Episcopal Church in Skaneateles and music director of the MasterWorks Chorale of CNY. At St. James’ he also coordinates EarthWorks, St. James’ eco ministry. In that capacity he is offering some monthly reflections on how people can address climate change, save money, be more energy efficient, and simply care for our beautiful creation.

