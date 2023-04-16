I recently shared the moral imperative of divesting from fossil fuels. This month I encourage you all to “Invest in our Planet," which is the theme for Earth Day on April 22. Visit earthday.org to find more information to join an action or event.

You can access some wonderful art work and other actions at Peoples’ Earth Week as well. Investing in our planet demands that we pay attention to the two centers of power large enough to make a real difference in the global climate fight: the federal government and the financial industry. Between April 15 and 25, activists will use poster art to organize mass wheat-pasting actions, pop-up art shows and arts-centered direct actions.

This Earth Day will be the biggest day of coordinated climate arts-based action ever. The first Earth Day in 1970 was instrumental in establishing the Environmental Protection Agency, and only two months later! Citizens can make a difference! So I encourage you to make your voice heard by writing letters to big banks and/or your congressional representatives expressing your disappointment in their fossil fuel investment, cutting up big bank credit cards, or posting posters which you can get at peoplesearthweek.org.

Also, GreenFaith will be hosting a workshop for faith based persons on May 8 through May 11 on Zoom where you can learn about how banks and asset managers continue to invest in the fossil fuel industries that are destroying communities in the U.S. and around the world — and then find out how to hold these financial institutions accountable. Join at greenfaith.org.

I thank all of you who have cared to read this column and pursue ways to care for our abundant and precious world. (This will be my last column, since Becky and I are moving to Rhode Island soon.)

To make a positive difference on our land, air, and water, I leave you with encouragement to:

• Recycle, so less material ends up in the landfill.

• Reuse, to limit what goes in your trash.

• Avoid plastic containers and single-use plastic.

• Buy and/or support solar panels, electric vehicles and windmill technology.

• Compost with CNYcompost.com so your food scraps don’t produce methane in landfills.

• Buy local — use farmers markets or businesses that refill your personal care products in glass containers so no plastic goes in the trash.

• Support regenerative farming at places like Elderberry Pond farm, restaurant and store, Twin Brook Camillus Farm, and taprootfields.com.

• Buy grass-fed meat and dairy products

• If you are over 60, consider joining ThirdAct.org, a group of retired people determined to build a better tomorrow.

• And, finally, simply talk to people about what your are doing to reduce your carbon footprint, and remind others of the importance of each of us caring how we impact God’s creation.

If you want to learn more about how human activity is setting off dangerous warming loops that are pushing the climate to a point of no return, and how we can address that reality, watch Earth Emergency at Wednesday, April 26, at the Skaneateles Library. That movie will be followed by a talk at 6:30 p.m. Monday, May 8, in the library by Dr. Mary Beth Carlburg on how our dietary decisions can have a profound impact on our climate. Support the Skaneateles Village Environmental Advisory Committee, which is working to get state grant money available to fund more “green” initiatives in our community.

I leave you with a quote from environmentalist John Muir: “When one tugs at a single thing in nature, he/she finds it attached to the rest of the world.”