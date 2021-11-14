 Skip to main content
GREEN CORNER

Green Corner: Steps you can take toward a cleaner Earth

Heat pump

An electric heat pump system.

 Deposit Photos

How do we care for God’s creation in order to leave it better than we found it? Do you recycle? Reuse? Drive an efficient vehicle? Use public transportation when possible? Have you had an energy audit done on your home? Do you eat sustainably produced food? This month’s Green Corner will share ways we, in central New York, can address cleaning our environment and become a climate champion.

• Greening USA (greeningusa.org) is a Syracuse-based organization that promotes 12 Steps to Sustainable Communities. Visit their website to learn about the ways we can become better stewards of God’s creation.

• There is much talk about reducing our carbon footprint. You are encouraged to determine your own carbon footprint with a carbon footprint calculator at carbonfootprint.com/calculator.aspx.

• Have you considered getting a free energy audit on your home? Visit energysaverscny.com/get-a-grant. Or do your own audit at energy.gov/energysaver/home-energy-assessments.

• HeatSmart CNY is a campaign in CNY offering homeowners the possibility of saving energy and money by installing new revolutionary state-of-the-art electric heat pump technologies. For more information, visit nyserda.ny.gov/All-Programs/Programs/Clean-Heating-and-Cooling-Communities/Campaigns/HeatSmart-CNY.

• A surprising way to reduce carbon in the atmosphere is by regenerative farming. Regenerative farming actually sequesters carbon in the soil, increases the nutrients of topsoil, prevents runoff of topsoil, reduces or eliminates chemicals in farming that poison our waterways and lakes, and provides healthier food for animals and humans. For more information, visit regenerationinternational.org/why-regenerative-agriculture. Two local regenerative farms are Tap Root Fields in Skaneateles (taprootfields.com/why-everyone-is-buzzing-about-regenerative-farming) and Elderberry Pond in Sennett (elderberrypond.com/id2.html).

Finally, it is imperative that we divest from fossil fuels, which our government still irresponsibly subsidizes. To understand this problem, visit https://polluters.exposed.

Or consider signing the Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty at fossilfueltreaty.org.

Or consider environmental, social and governance investing. Divest your own investments from fossil fuels. CNY company Hansen Associates (hansensadvisory.com) can help you with that decision.

To learn more about the 12 Steps to Sustainable Communities and many of the suggestions here, listen to the Creation Care talks from the Episcopal Diocesan website at cnyepiscopal.org/2021/10/recording-caring-for-gods-creation-creating-sustainable-communities.

Kip Coerper is organist and choirmaster at St. James’ Episcopal Church in Skaneateles and music director of the MasterWorks Chorale of CNY. At St. James’ he also coordinates EarthWorks, St. James’ eco ministry. In that capacity he is offering some monthly reflections on how people can address climate change, save money, be more energy efficient, and simply care for our beautiful creation.

